Pedri nets brace as Barcelona ease past Rayo Vallecano to seal second place

Barcelona sealed second-place in LaLiga following a comfortable 3-0 victory against Rayo Vallecano, ending a run of five meetings without victory against the Madrid outfit.

Despite the ongoing rumours around Xavi’s future rumbling on, his side on the pitch have improved in recent weeks and Barça got off to a fast start, taking the lead inside three minutes.

Star of the season for the Catalan outfit, Lamine Yamal, picked up the ball on the right flank before cutting inside and lofting a cross to Robert Lewandowski, who controlled the ball with his chest and lashed home his 18th LaLiga goal of the season. The hosts continued to dominate proceedings throughout the first half but Rayo were not without their chances.

Marc-André ter Stegen was called into action to save a powerful effort from Pathe Ciss, and then the German goalkeeper did well to recover after spilling a cross and then quickly collecting the ball from the feet of Florian Lejeune.

Lewandowski should have netted for a second time of the evening before the break after breaking through on goal but after composing himself, the Pole’s shot was superbly blocked.

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Barca were coasting through the second half with little threat from the visitors. That was until just after the hour mark when Alfonso Espino drilled a cross into the box that caused a scramble in the box but Inigo Martínez managed to scoop the ball and poke the ball inches wide of his own post. Rayo were growing into the game and looking more and more dangerous as Isi Palazon stung the palms of Ter Stegen.

But just as the away side looked threatening, Xavi’s men went up the other end and doubled their lead. Joao Felix showed incredible intricate skill in the box before shooting on goal but it was saved, and Pedri was on hand to put away the rebound via a deflection.

Two very quickly became three as Pedri picked up a second goal minutes later after being played through on goal via a long ball up the pitch from Ronald Araujo, and the Spaniard controlled and coolly fired past Stole Dimitrievski to end the contest.

Barca then coasted through the final quarter hour with victory sealed. Despite the loss, Rayo have not been sucked into a last-minute relegation battle on the final day next week, thanks to results around them going their way.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Pedri (Barcelona)

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.