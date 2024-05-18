Under-pressure Xavi says he still has Barcelona's trust despite sacking reports

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Under-pressure Xavi says he still has Barcelona's trust despite sacking reports

Under-pressure Xavi says he still has Barcelona's trust despite sacking reports

Xavi is yet again coming under pressure
Xavi is yet again coming under pressureReuters
Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said on Saturday that he still retained the club's trust, despite a steady stream of media reports that Barca president Joan Laporta may be minded to sack him.

"I understand the noise but that changes nothing," Xavi told reporters after a training session ahead his side's game against Rayo Vallecano, where the Catalan side is looking to hold on to second place in LaLiga.

The manager added that his focus was on winning the three points and "the team has an extraordinary base to compete."

"We'll sit down with the president and if we have to talk about anything, we'll do that. But everything is the same as it was three weeks ago. If there are any changes we'll let you know", he said about rumours of Laporta's loss of confidence in him.

Despite being a club great and winning LaLiga last season, Xavi has been under pressure this season after Barcelona failed to catch Real Madrid, who have already secured the title.

In January Xavi said he would resign by the end of this season, but last month he sat down with club officials and agreed to honour the last year of his contract until mid-2025 - with a series of unspecified conditions set by the club.

However, Xavi told reporters on Thursday that the club's situation is difficult, especially in economic terms, and it was tough to compete with the likes of Real Madrid, in comments that reportedly angered Laporta.

The club has a bloated wage bill and a 1.6 billion euro ($1.7 billion) renovation project is underway at the Camp Nou stadium.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaXaviBarcelonaRayo Vallecano
Related Articles
Three talking points to follow on the penultimate weekend of LaLiga
Xavi admits Barcelona have 'huge amount' to change next season
Xavi says Barcelona are out for revenge against Girona after defeat in December
Show more
Football
Outgoing manager Tuchel bemoans lack of focus as Bayern finish third after Hoffenheim loss
Chelsea crowned WSL champions as Hayes bows out in style
Inter Milan owner warns over club's stability as loan expiry date looms
Bologna boss Thiago Motta undecided on future amid Juventus links
Kramaric hat-trick earns Hoffenheim fine comeback win as Bayern end season in third
Union Berlin secure Bundesliga survival after dramatic late win over Freiburg
Bundesliga as it happened: Koln relegated from league, Bochum into relegation play-off
Updated
History-making Bayer Leverkusen complete invincible season with Augsburg win
Roberto de Zerbi to leave Brighton at end of Premier League season
Updated
Jurgen Klopp declares himself 'super happy' with his Liverpool legacy
Most Read
Novak Djokovic takes Geneva wildcard to halt alarming dip in form
Massimiliano Allegri sacked by Juventus days after winning Coppa Italia
Bundesliga as it happened: Koln relegated from league, Bochum into relegation play-off
Napkin used by Barcelona to sign Messi sold for nearly $1 million

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings