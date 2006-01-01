Kenya national team head coach Engin Firat (54) has refused to press the panic button despite Harambee Stars kicking off their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification campaign with a 0-0 draw against Zimbabwe at Stade Nelson Mandela Stadium in Kampala, Uganda, on Friday, August 6th.

Being the home team, many Kenyans had predicted Harambee Stars to register a positive result by hauling maximum points but it was not the case as the visiting Warriors put up a resilient performance to snatch a vital point in the Group J contest.

With injuries to key players rocking his side ahead of the game, the Turkish tactician made a number of changes to his starting XI. Regular goalkeeper Patrick Matasi dropped to the bench with Bandari custodian Bryne Omondi getting the nod to start between the sticks.

Gor Mahia’s Alphonse Omija started at the back alongside Erik ‘Marcelo’ Ouma, who was making a return to the squad after a long absence owing to injury, while Reims defender Joseph Okumu started in the heart of the defence and was the captain of the side.

Another Gor Mahia player Sylvester Owino started at the back while Richard Odada, who recently signed for Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership, led the midfield role alongside Anthony Akumu, Rooney Onyango and Austin Odhiambo.

In the absence of injured lead striker Michael Olunga, Firat fielded two players in the attacking role – Duke Abuya, and Eric Johana. Kenya had gone into the game as favourites, having beaten Zimbabwe in their last two meetings in all competitions.

Harambee Stars had beaten the Warriors 3-1 in the final of a Four-Nation tournament held in Malawi before another 2-0 win during the 2024 edition of the COSAFA Cup in South Africa.

Kenya have not blown qualification hopes

Despite the result, Firat has called on Kenyans not to panic saying the East African nation have not blown away their ambition of qualifying for the AFCON finals in Morocco.

“I have no issue with the result of the game, I know nothing changes in our quest to qualify for the AFCON, the dream is still on and we will make sure we achieve it at the end of the group matches,” Firat told Flashscore.

“We wanted a strong start, my players did everything we wanted to do, things worked well in many areas but the aggressiveness was the only thing missing.”

Harambee Stars vs Zimbabwe FKF Media

Firat’s team selection has raised issues with a section of fans questioning why he did not field a striker despite three of them being on the bench. With Olunga missing, Firat had St Mirren striker Jonah Ayunga, John Avire and FKF Premier League Golden Boot winner Benson Omalla at his disposal, but only Avire managed to come off the bench to replace Johana in the 68th minute.

Asked why he did not field an outright striker in the game, Firat explained: “If you noticed their central defenders were not very fast, so we wanted to capitalise on that area by fielding Abuya and Johana but they (defenders) proved physically strong for my side.

“We wanted to pass the ball around them so that we could create enough chances, and it worked well especially in the first half, but exactly the way I wanted it to work, and then John (Avire) came in the second half, he was very aggressive, you know he plays as a centre forward for his club, but in the end, we didn’t get any goals as we wanted.”

Firat further blamed referee Adalbert Diouf from Senegal for poor officiating saying Zimbabwe deserved to have played with 10 men. He said the Senegalese had turned a blind eye on a clumsy tackle by John Takwara on Amos Nondi saying the former deserved to be sent off and further said Kenya should have been given a penalty.

“It was not okay what happened. I am not happy with the referee and to improve football, the referee should not be on the side of those who are defending and not playing football,” offered Firat.

“There are so many situations, I had no clue of what he saw. He should have red-carded Takwara for a dangerous foul in the second half while Austin (Odhiambo) was fouled in the box and nothing was given. Why is it always us? I fail to understand, I don’t know why?”

Key match stats Flashscore

Firat’s starting XI raises eyebrows

Former international Boniface Ambani has questioned Firat’s fielding especially in the striking force, where he opted to start without an outright striker, and instead benched the three – Omalla, Avire and Ayunga.

“I am trying to understand this line-up that was paraded in Kampala by coach Engin (Firat). All the forwards were benched. I tried to watch that match, and my concentration was in the last third (attacking zone, and especially prime attacking zones) ... It was completely blunt,” said Ambani in a statement seen by Flashscore.

“No complete forward (striker) started this match. We had zero runs up front....and this is a headache to the midfielders. At one point I got worked up, all my eyes were on who was warming up to come in, all in vain, but what do we want as a nation?”

Ambani, who played for Harambee Stars and many clubs in the Kenyan Premier League including AFC Leopards said Firat was using excuses as a scapegoat to keep his job despite being given support by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) office and Kenyans at large.

“If there is a coach who has been given so much time, and all the support, by the federation, it’s coach Firat. The past three to four matches we have played I haven’t seen much from him, with all that support, excuses left right. He has had so many international friendly matches on his desk and tournaments etc. He can’t complain,” said Ambani.

Ambani continued: “A whole week in Uganda (preparing the team) but the result is not good enough, by now he should have understood his squad well. You bench all the strikers, who will get those goals and you want to win?”

An agitated Ambani concluded: “Anybody with anything different is allowed to air them out. I watched that match up to the 75th minute. I just walked out.... from the spot I was watching the match from. You feel like getting the next flight to Kampala to tell the coach, you’ve strikers on that bench. Put them in. I want these boys to win these matches. It's important for them, and the nation as well.”

Harambee Stars have already left Uganda for South Africa to prepare for their matchday two fixture against Namibia at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday, September 10th.