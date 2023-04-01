Ghana boosted as Mohammed Kudus returns to training ahead of AFCON opener

Ghana boosted as Mohammed Kudus returns to training ahead of AFCON opener
Kudus has been in great form for West Ham this season
Ghana have received a welcome boost ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations Group B opener against Cape Verde in Abidjan on Sunday after Mohammed Kudus (23) began training with the side at their camp in Kumasi, officials confirmed.

Kudus had been a doubt for the Cape Verde clash after he spent two weeks on the sidelines having picked up a hamstring injury in West Ham United's 2-0 Premier League victory at Arsenal on December 28th.

The Ghana Football Association confirmed in a statement that Kudus had started training with the squad and "aims to recover in time" for the Cape Verde fixture, having had an outstanding season so far following his move to England from Ajax Amsterdam in August.

Ghana coach Chris Hughton is already without Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and Brighton & Hove Albion wing-back Tariq Lamptey, who were both ruled out of the Cup of Nations through injury.

Ghana will also play Egypt and Mozambique in their pool.

Ghana's group at AFCON
