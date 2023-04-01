Ghanaian Football Stars of 2023: A year of triumphs, transitions, and talent showcased

2023 provided a bag of mixed feelings for Ghanaians when it comes to the national team. Nine games, four wins, two draws, and three defeats. Collectively, it’s safe to assume that there have been better years for the Black Stars. However, there have been several Ghanaian players who impressed in Europe and beyond this calendar year.

I look back at some of the most consistent players across five different categories who caught the eye with their scintillating performances.

Best Player of the Year - Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus has grown by leaps and bounds in the past year; becoming an integral player for Ajax and his new side West Ham. One could argue that given the performances he put up in Qatar during the World Cup, this was the next progression.

The Ghanaian started the year playing still playing as a centre forward under Alfred Schreuder, a position he was still getting used to. In Schreuder’s final game in charge of Ajax, it was Kudus who scored the equaliser 10 minutes from time.

Ajax needed a breath of fresh air and opted for youth coach John Heitinga, a coach Kudus knew very well from Jong Ajax. Heitinga never hid his admiration for the former Nordsjaelland player and immediately moved him to the right wing - a position that Kudus found joy playing.

From the right wing, Kudus managed 9 goal contributions (5 goals and 4 assists) in the final 13 games of the season as Ajax finished third after a disastrous start to the campaign.

Kudus' stats in recent seasons Flashscore

The 23-year-old joined West Ham United and despite a slow start went on to score 10 goals in all competitions whilst providing one assist. His name is now floating among the echelons of ‘signing of the season.’

The way he’s settled in the Premier League has been mind-blowing; his impeccable skill on the ball, work rate, and eye for goal has left people questioning why bigger clubs didn’t sign him last summer. Aside from everything he’s doing right on the pitch, he’s also found an iconic celebration to match his status which sees him sit on the advertising boards whenever he scores.

During the calendar year, he scored two goals for Ghana, a lovely free-kick in the final Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Central African Republic, and a well-taken goal against Liberia in a friendly.

Over the year, there’s simply been no Ghanaian football who has sold the country better with his performances than Mohammed Kudus.

Young Player of the Year - Ibrahim Osman

Ibrahim Osman (L) in action in the Conference League for Norsdjaelland AFP

Only players 21 and below were eligible for this category. At age 19, Ibrahim Osman will be looking to replicate Kudus’ success one day. Both players come from Nima, started at Right to Dream Academy, and had their first European football education at Norsdjaelland.

Osman moved to Nordsjaelland in 2023 and made his debut in February, coming on as a substitute for another player with a similar trajectory Ernest Nuamah in a 4–2 win over Odense Boldklub.

Despite making his debut, Osman was eased into the professional setup and spent the majority of his time playing for the youth sides. His three goals came in the U19 Boys League and Future Cup as he kept forcing the issue on the senior side.

The 2023/24 season presented a great opportunity for the winger after the departure of Ernest Nuamah. The 19-year-old has become one of the first names on the team sheet starting 82% of the games so far.

He’s also been involved in goals from the wing scoring four goals and providing five assists in all competitions so far. Like many talents who come through the ranks at Nordsjaelland, Osman isn’t expected to stay in Denmark for long. He’s already been linked with a move to the Bundesliga with Borussia Monchengladbach expressing interest. It won’t be long before Osman explodes onto the European scene.

Discovery of the Year - Michael Baidoo

Michael Baidoo in action for Elsborg Profimedia

Michael Baidoo has gone under the radar since 2014 when he made his debut for Ghana’s U-17 side. He played a couple of games for the U-20 team and barely anyone heard of his name when it came to national team conversations.

This year Baidoo was included in Ghana’s provisional team for the 2023 AFCON. His inclusions saw a few eyebrows raised but his performances this year suggest it shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Baidoo was only a couple of goals away from being a league champion in Sweden. His side Elfsborg lost the league title in the most dramatic way losing on the final day to Malmo, who won on a goal difference.

It would have been Elfsborg’s first league title since 2012 but instead of focusing on what could have been, we can focus on the imperious form of Baidoo and how he dominated the league.

From midfield, the 24-year-old scored five goals and assisted seven in 28 league games. His performances in Sweden attracted Ghana head coach Chris Hughton to come to watch the player after which he included the player in the provisional list months later.

Though Baidoo didn’t make the final cut, it could be considered a full circle moment for a player whose name has returned to national team discussions 10 years later after he emerged. Not many knew of the former Midtjylland player before 2023, after his exploits it’s fair to say he’s gained some fans and enough recognition to win this category.

Most improved player of the year - Fatawu Issahaku

Fatawu Issahaku (L) has been electric for Leicester City AFP

All the excitement surrounding Fatawu Issahaku’s transfer to Sporting CP seems to have dissipated into thin air by the end of the 2022/23 season. After being promoted from the B team, Issahaku was limited to just 90 league minutes in 2023. It became clear Rubin Amorim didn’t trust the teenager anymore hence he started playing more games with the B team once again.

His development seemed a bit jerky but out of nowhere Leicester City offered him a way out and the Ghanaian looks like a new player. He’s already played in 22 Championship games which amounts to 1,433 minutes.

Two goals and seven assists already show how the winger has sharpened his end product in such a short spell.

Watching Issahaku play now presents a better sense of how much his overall game has developed. He has demonstrated maturity above his years especially when it comes to decision making. The winger who wasn’t afraid to unleash shots from anywhere on the pitch now keeps his head up and has gained mastery in combining with teammates to help progress the ball. At Sporting, he was averaging 3.05 shots per 90, a number that has reduced to 2.27 at Leicester.

During the early part of the year, whilst he was in Portugal, Issahaku was no longer in the national team picture but the player’s resurgence has seen him return to the Black Stars in the last two international breaks. He should have been part of the 2023 AFCON squad if he didn’t opt out to focus on making his move to Leicester permanent. Issahaku is the embodiment that sometimes a change of environment is all people need to thrive once again.

Best Home-based Player of the Year - Jonathan Sowah

Jonathan Sowah (R) in action for Medeama during an African Champions League match with Al Ahly Profimedia

Jonathan Sowah has had a year to remember on the local scene and beyond. The 25-year-old striker was the leading marksman for Medeama in a year when the club won their maiden Ghana Premier League title. Sowah ended 2023 scoring 20 goals in the league for the Mauve and Yellows and has become an important component of the Tarkwa-based side.

Sowah also scored a brace in the Champion of Champions game (a final between the league winner and cup winner) to help Medeama beat Dreams FC to win their second title of the year. He was also crucial in helping Medeama navigate the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League to become the first Ghanaian side to reach the group stages since Berekum Chelsea achieved that in 2013.

The striker was rewarded with two Black Stars call-ups and made his debut for the country in September. During his cameo against Liberia, Sowah forced the issue and laid the ball on the plate for Jordan Ayew, who needed two efforts to score after his first had been cleared off the line.

Hughton took notice and once again awarded him another cameo against Comoros in the World Cup qualifier. Sources close to the technical team reveal that Sowah brings something different to the Black Stars. His physicality and ability to hold up the ball makes him a viable option for tournament football. It comes as no surprise that he’s been included in Ghana’s final squad for the AFCON.