Ghana's Partey and Lamptey miss out on Cup of Nations finals

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Africa Cup of Nations
  4. Ghana's Partey and Lamptey miss out on Cup of Nations finals
Ghana's Partey and Lamptey miss out on Cup of Nations finals
Thomas Partey will miss the tournament through injury
Thomas Partey will miss the tournament through injury
Reuters
Ghana left out injured Premier League players Thomas Partey (30) and Tariq Lamptey (23) from their 27-man squad named on Monday for the African Cup of Nations finals in neighbouring Ivory Coast, which kicks off later this month.

Partey’s omission comes as Ghana coach Chris Hughton (65) said he had been given more time to recover from a hamstring injury.

“Withstanding his injury, he certainly would be in the squad. We know the quality of player that he is. This is a player that has a substantial injury,” Hughton told a press conference on Monday.

“I’ve spent a lot over this period of time with Thomas and also engaging with the medical staff at Arsenal. This is the biggest injury that he’s had. The most important thing for me as head coach and our association is to give him the support that he needs through this period of time.”

Lamptey was injured playing for Brighton & Hove Albion in November, after which manger Roberto de Zerbi said he would be out for a “significant period”.

Ghana have included Andre Ayew (34) in the squad, which means he will play a record equalling eighth Cup of Nations tournament since his first appearance in 2008. He has competed at every tournament since save for the 2013 edition.

Four-time winners Ghana compete in Group B at the Cup of Nations, starting with a match against the Cape Verde on January 14th and then meeting Egypt and Mozambique.

Ghana Squad

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St Gallen), Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates), Joe Wollacott (Hibernian)

Defenders: Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Alexander Djiku (Fenerbahce), Abdul Fatawu Hamid (Medeama), Gideon Mensah (AJ Auxerre, France), Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Nicholas Opoku (Amiens), Mohammed Salisu (Monaco), Kingsley Schindler (Samsunspor), Alidu Seidu (Clermont Foot, France)

Midfielders: Majeed Ashimeru (Anderlecht), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Baba Iddrisu (Almeria), Ransford Koningsdorffer (Hamburg SV), Mohammed Kudus (West Ham United), Richmond Lamptey (Asante Kotoko), Elisha Owusu (AJ Auxerre), Joseph Paintsil (Racing Genk), Salis Abdul Samed (Racing Lens, France)

Forwards: Andre Ayew (Le Havre), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Ernest Nuamah (Olympique Lyonnais), Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth), Jonathan Sowah (Medeama), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao).

Mentions
FootballPartey ThomasLamptey RichmondLamptey TariqAyew AndreGhanaCape VerdeEgyptMozambiqueAfrica Cup of NationsAfrican footballGhana
Related Articles
Cape Verde name veterans Mendes, Vozinha in African Cup of Nations squad
Absence from the 2023 AFCON could tarnish Thomas Partey’s Ghana legacy
Unlocking Mohammed Kudus: How can Chris Hughton get the best out of the Ghana star?
Show more
Football
Salah nets twice as Liverpool continue title charge with Newcastle victory
EXCLUSIVE: Eros Grezda on Rangers, Defoe & Liverpool legend Gerrard 'the coach'
EXCLUSIVE: "If Messi had chosen Spain he would already have two World Cups" admits Pernia
Alternative 2023 Premier League table: Villa second, Arsenal fourth
From Mbappe to Modric: Football's best potential free agents in 2024
Mitoma named in Japan's Asian Cup squad despite ankle injury
PSG sign Brazilian defender Beraldo on a five-year deal
Transfer News LIVE: Greenwood drawing interest, Van de Beek joins Frankfurt
Updated
'Kind of the way our season has gone,' says Tottenham's Postecoglou after Sarr injury
Most Read
Why Fatawu Issahaku should skip the AFCON and focus on his Leicester City future
Littler topples Dolan to reach semi-finals of PDC World Championship
Gakpo confident that fellow Liverpool forwards will fill in for absent Salah
Transfer News LIVE: Greenwood drawing interest, Van de Beek joins Frankfurt

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings