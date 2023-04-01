AFCON 2023: Ghana's Majeed Ashimeru is living the dream

On Monday, January 8th 2024, Majeed Ashimeru (26) received a raucous reception when he replaced Elisha Owusu in the second half of the friendly against Namibia ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Every touch of Ashimeru was cheered by the fans at the Baba Yara sports stadium who were full of appreciation for the drive and enthusiasm the midfielder brought. Prior to his introduction, the Black Stars lacked urgency in midfield as it felt a bit too slow and lethargic at times.

It was Ashimeru’s fifth cap for the Black Stars – a number that probably should have been higher given he made his international debut in 2019.

Back in 2017, Ashimeru, who was with West African Academy (WAFA) was invited to train with the senior team ahead of the friendlies against USA and Mexico. During a rondo session, Ashimeru’s close control and ability to play under pressure caught the eye of Asamoah Gyan. Since that day, Ghana’s all-time top scorer has never shied away from waxing lyrical about the Anderlecht midfielder.

After missing out on the 2022 World Cup, he described it as one of the lowest moments of his career and felt “bad” in that moment.

In the past few months, Ashimeru has been more involved in the national team making three of the last five Ghana squads. He’s well poised to feature in his first major tournament with Ghana. Ashimeru is part of 19 players in Ghana’s squad who have never played at an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In an exclusive interview with Flashscore, Ashimeru is looking forward to his first tournament experience.

“It’s a big privilege to be in the squad to go to the Afcon because there are a lot of players who deserve to be in the squad. So being here is a great feeling and I am looking forward to it. This will be my first tournament with the national team and I am just hoping we will go as a team and perform well. I’m looking forward to making my family and Ghana proud," he said.

“Yeah I mean, getting the chance to play for Ghana is a lot and whenever I'm in the game or wearing the jersey it means I have a big responsibility and I have to also make people know that, I am here to help the team and I am here to fight for the badge. Whenever I'm coming into a game, whenever I have a call up I just come in with a lot of confidence and a lot of free mind making sure I come and do my best,” he added.

Ashimeru (L) will need to step up in the absence of Partey Profimedia

Ghana initially announced they were going to camp in Johannesburg, South Africa, but later backtracked and chose to camp in Kumasi, Ghana after public outrage. Most Ghanaians believe the climate conditions in Ghana were more similar to that of the 2023 AFCON host nation Ivory Coast.

However, the former WAFA player admits the team have remained focused and the camp in Kumasi was good.

“The preparations have been good so far with the boys. Everyone is ready because we know when you wear the Ghana jersey it comes with a lot of responsibility and a lot of pressure and yeah I am very confident in myself and in the team that we will just go out there and do our best and make sure everyone knows we are representing Ghana.”

Out of Ashimeru’s five appearances for Ghana, four of them have been as a substitute. He’s often been the difference whenever he comes off the bench - the game against Madagascar quickly comes to mind.

“I had an instruction from coach (Chris Hughton) and the technical team but sometimes in football, you know when there is a player and I think I can be involved or defend, and I go because I wanted to show that I deserve to be in the squad because I can not only be in the squad just to be in the squad. In the game against Madagascar, I just had to let everyone know I deserve to be in the squad, and I deserve to be in the Ghana team because there are so many good players and I’m trying to fight and make sure I will make a mark at least.”

With Thomas Partey out of Ghana’s squad, there is a huge dent left with his unique style. The Arsenal midfielder evades the press, has an eye for a line-breaking pass, and controls games naturally. Ashimeru believes the rest of the team owes it to Partey to make him proud with their performance.

“No Thomas Partey in the team is a big blow for us because we know the quality he holds and the kind of player that he is. However, everyone is ready to give their all because losing Partey doesn’t mean we will just give up. Partey alone can’t do it and if he is not here we have to make sure we will go there and do the job so he will be at home feeling proud of the guys he left behind.

“I won’t say I have a lot of pressure because Partey is not here but I’m worried because that gives us pressure, we as footballers have to handle it and make sure we will give it our all. We have pressure because we are representing Ghana and everyone expects us to do well so we have to make sure we go there and give it our all. We are having our own pressure for delivering for Ghana but apart from that I’m very calm. Making sure I go there and give it my best,” he revealed.

One of the players who had to make the jump due to Partey’s absence is Asante Kotoko’s Richmond Lamptey. Coincidentally, Ashimeru and Lamptey played for WAFA in the Ghana Premier League. The pair also represented Ghana’s local side and now will both make their debut appearance at the AFCON.

“We grew up together in the academy and we are here now. We never thought of playing with each other again at this stage but you know God has his own plan and with our hard work and concentration and fighting, now we are here because I think we worked throughout our life till now. I am happy for Richmond being here. He’s one of the guys who has a lot of qualities and I am really happy for him seeing him here again and being together again”

Before Ashimeru joined WAFA to hone his talent, he channelled his passion for football to the senior team and closely followed their games.

“I watched the 2008 AFCON in Ghana. I think I went to the stadium a few times, I think I was very young by then, and I was there watching and I mean it was really amazing. As I said I really love football, and going to the stadium as a kid there was a lot of bullying and struggles and it was an experience I really enjoyed.”

The last AFCON was disastrous for the Black Stars after failing to pick up a win and eventually crashing out of the group stages. Ashimeru is hopeful their experience in the Ivory Coast will be better.

Ghana endured a torrid AFCON in 2021 Profimedia

“My aim with the national team is to make sure we come out as the best nation in this tournament and by that we have to give our best and make sure everyone is ready to fight for the badge and fight for Ghanaians so I am here to fight with the boys and make sure we will come out as the best team this tournament.”

With just one win in their last five, the Black Stars are heading into the AFCON in a poor run of form. Fortunes will need to change quickly if they’re to make a mark in Group B where they have to compete against Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.

“They deserve to smile again. They deserve happiness through football. We are ready and I will say thanks to everyone and they should keep supporting and keep praying for us and we will make sure we go out there and fight till the last moment.”