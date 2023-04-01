Guinea Bissau skipper Mendes to make fourth AFCON appearance, Mendy turns down call-up

Guinea Bissau skipper Mendes to make fourth AFCON appearance, Mendy turns down call-up
Mendes has kept goal in all but two of the nine matches Guinea Bissau has played at the finals following their debut in 2017
Reuters
Guinea Bissau captain Jonas Mendes (34) will participate at a fourth successive Africa Cup of Nations finals after being named in their 25-man squad for next month's tournament in Ivory Coast, officials said on Sunday.

However, leading Ligue 2 striker Alexandre Mendy (29) has turned down a call-up even though he played in a World Cup qualifier last month. Mendy's 12 goals for Caen make him the leading marksman in the French second division.

Mendes has kept goal in all but two of the nine matches the small West African country has played at the finals following their debut in 2017.

Mendy is the only significant absentee from the squad named by coach Balde Cande, who takes charge at his fourth successive tournament.

Also included is defender Edgar Ie, who made a single appearance for Portugal in 2017 but because it was a friendly international he has been allowed to switch his allegiance to the country of his birth. The 29-year-old made his Guinea Bissau debut in June.

Russian-based striker Ze Turbo returns after being left out of last month’s World Cup qualifiers.

The squad will meet up on January 2nd for pre-tournament preparations in Bissau and play a friendly against Mali in Bamako on Jan. 6.

Guinea-Bissau take on hosts Ivory Coast in the opening match at the tournament on January 13th and also meet Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria in Group A.

AFCON Group A
Flashscore

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ouparine Djoco (Royal Francs Borains), Fernando Embadje (Alcanenense), Jonas Mendes (Kalamata, Greece)

Defenders: Fali Cande (Metz), Marcelo Djalo (Palencia), Jefferson Encada (Pharco), Edgar Ié (Basaksehir), Houboulang Mendes (Almeria), Nanu (Samsunspor), Nito (Maritimo), Opa Sangante (Dunkerque)

Midfielders: Janio Bikel (Gaziantep), Morreto Cassama (Omonia Nicosia), Dalcio (Apoel Nicosia), Carlos Mane (Kayserispor), Sori Mane (Academico Viseu), Carlos Mendes (Bolton Wanderers), Mauro Rodrigues (Yverdon Sport), Alfa Semedo (Al Tai)

Forwards: Mama Balde (Olympique Lyonnais), Franculino (Midtjylland), Zinho Gano (Zulte Waregem), Famana Quizera (Academico Viseu), Marciano Sanca (Almeria), Ze Turbo (FC Pari Nizhniy Novgorod).

Mentions
FootballAfrican footballAfrica Cup of NationsGuinea BissauMendy AlexandreMendes JonasEdgar IeZe Turbo
