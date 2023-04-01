Namibia trim Africa Cup of Nations squad with five players missing out

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Africa Cup of Nations
  4. Namibia trim Africa Cup of Nations squad with five players missing out
Namibia trim Africa Cup of Nations squad with five players missing out
Namibia are looking for their first-ever win at the AFCON finals
Namibia are looking for their first-ever win at the AFCON finals
Reuters
Namibia have trimmed their squad for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations finals, cutting it down to 23 from the 28 who have been preparing in Ghana this week, the country’s football association said on Thursday.

They submitted a final squad list to the African confederation before Wednesday’s deadline, with 11 players returning from the squad when Namibia last competed at the finals in Egypt in 2019.

It includes Peter Shalulile, top scorer with South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns, and full-back Ryan Nyambe, who grew up in England and played at Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic before joining Derby County this season.

It will be Namibia’s fourth appearance at the finals, where they have yet to win a game.

“Before we think of outplaying our opponents, we have to outplay our previous performances in the tournament. AFCON is our World Cup and our aim is to leave a mark,” said coach Collin Benjamin in a statement.

Namibia take on Tunisia, South Africa and Mali in their three Group E games at the tournament in the Ivory Coast, which kicks off next weekend.

They have a friendly international against Ghana in Kumasi on Friday.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Loydt Kazapua (Chippa United), Edward Maova (Pretoria Callies), Kamainjanda Ndisiro (African Stars)

Defenders: Kennedy Amutenya (Gaborone United), Ananias Gebhardt (Baroka), Charles Hambira (African Stars), Riaan Hanamub (AmaZulu), Denzil Haoseb (Khomas Nampol), Lubeni Haukongo (Cape Town Spurs), Ivan Kamberipa (Orapa United), Ryan Nyambe (Derby County), Aprocius Petrus (Liria Prizren)

Midfielders: Uetuuru Kambato (African Stars), Ngero Katua (UNAM), Marcel Papama, Wendell Rudath (both Jwaneng Galaxy), Petrus Shitembi (Kuching City), Prins Tjiueza (Liria Prizren)

Forwards: Deon Hotto (Orlando Pirates), Absalom Iimbondi (Khomas Nampol), Joslin Kamatuka (Maritzburg United), Bethuel Muzeu (Black Leopards), Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Mentions
FootballNyambe RyanNamibiaAfrican footballAfrica Cup of Nations
Related Articles
Tunisia's Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri opts not to play at AFCON
Barcelona boss Xavi says club can't afford players like Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson backs Wayne Rooney to bounce back from sacking
Show more
Football
More VAR controversy as Palace and Everton set for replay after goalless FA Cup draw
Mbappe waiving 'tens of millions' in order to push through PSG exit
Transfer News LIVE: Saudi PIF up chase for De Bruyne, Reguilon and Spence return to Spurs
Updated
Athletic Bilbao keep up fantastic form with battling win over struggling Sevilla
Editors' Picks: Tyne-Wear Derby set for return as Trump looks to defend Masters crown
Carrick wants to see ex-teammate Rooney back in dugout after Birmingham sacking
Man Utd keeper Onana available for Wigan game just 24 hours before international duty
Ange Postecoglou wants Spurs players to step up and replace missing Son
Thomas Frank confirms Brentford would need 'unbelievable' offer to sell Ivan Toney
Veliz joins Tottenham's growing injury list ahead of Burnley FA Cup tie
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Saudi PIF up chase for De Bruyne, Reguilon and Spence return to Spurs
Luke Humphries crowned PDC World Champion after beating teen sensation Luke Littler
Novak Djokovic says he will 'be okay' amid injury concerns ahead of Australian Open
Girona net dramatic late goal to beat Atleti in seven-goal thriller despite Morata heroics

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings