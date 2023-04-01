Tunisia's Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri opts not to play at AFCON

Hannibal Mejbri in training with Tunisia
Hannibal Mejbri in training with Tunisia
Reuters
Tunisia will be without Manchester United's Hannibal Mejbri (20) at the African Cup of Nations as the midfielder decided he was not ready to be in the squad, manager Jalel Kadri said on Thursday.

Mejbri made the decision to skip next month's tournament amid media speculation that he is close to securing a loan move away from Old Trafford.

"Hannibal told me that he did not feel ready for the African Cup of Nations because he is going through an important situation at his club," Kadri told a press conference.

Experienced midfielder Ferjani Sassi (31) has been excluded from the final 27-man squad along with full-back Mohamed Drager (27), while Sheffield United midfielder Anis Ben Slimane (22) returns after missing the recent World Cup qualifying matches.

Tunisia are scheduled to face Namibia, Mali and South Africa in Group E at the tournament in the Ivory Coast.

Tunisia Squad

Goalkeepers: Mouez Hassen (Club Africain), Aymen Dhamen (Al Hazem), Bechir Ben Said (US Monastir).

Defenders: Ali Abdi (Caen), Montassir Talbi (Lorient), Yassine Meriah (Esperance de Tunis), Oussam Haddadi (Greuther Furth), Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly), Hamza Jelassi (Etoile du Sahel), Yan Valery (Angers), Wajdi Kechrida (Atromitos), Alaa Ghram (Sfaxien).

Midfielders: Houssem Tka (Esperance de Tunis), Hamza Rafia (Lecce), Anis Ben Slimane (Sheffield United), Aissa Laidouni (Union Berlin), Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane (Ferencvaros), Ellyes Skhiri (Eintracht Frankfurt), Hadj Mahmoud (Lugano), Bassem Srarfi (Club Africain).

Forwards: Youssef Msakni (Al Arabi), Haythem Jouini (Stade Tunisien), Taha Yassine Khenissi (Kuwait SC), Sayfallah Ltaief (Winterthur), Naim Sliti (Al Ahli Doha), Mortadha Ben Ouanes (Kasimpasa), Elias Achouri (FC Copenhagen)

