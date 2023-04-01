South Africa omit Foster from AFCON squad over mental health issues

South Africa omit Foster from AFCON squad over mental health issues
Lyle Foster in action for club side Burnley
Lyle Foster in action for club side Burnley
Reuters
South Africa have left Burnley striker Lyle Foster (23) out of their squad for next month's African Cup of Nations after his club said mental health issues made it impossible for him to travel.

Foster had been named in the preliminary squad despite South Africa being told by Burnley that he would not be available.

He was sidelined by the Premier League club in November due to what they said was a recurrence of a mental health issue.

However, the striker returned to action on December 16th against Everton, travelled to London for the win over Fulham last week and started the Boxing Day game at home to Liverpool.

South Africa manager Hugo Broos said on Thursday that he was surprised Foster had played the second half of the home defeat by Everton and contacted Burnley coach Vincent Kompany.

“He explained to me that ‘Ok, he played 45 minutes but he wasn’t ready to travel," Broos told a press conference as he named a 23-man squad. "There is still the danger that he could have the same problems he had two months ago.

“So our doctor had contact with the doctors at Burnley. I got the medical report where it stated it was impossible for Foster to be at Afcon and this is medical."

South Africa squad

Goalkeepers: Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Defenders: Grant Kekana, Terrence Mashego (both Mamelodi Sundowns), Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau, Mothobi Mvala (all Mamelodi Sundowns), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Siyanda Xulu (SuperSport United)

Midfielders: Jayden Adams (Stellenbosch), Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thabang Monare (Orlando Pirates), Sphephelo Sithole (Tondela), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Forwards: Oswin Appollis (Polokwane City), Zakhele Lepasa, Evidence Makgopa (both Orlando Pirates), Thapelo Maseko (Mamelodi Sundowns), Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Percy Tau (Al Ahly)

FootballFoster LyleMashego TerrenceBurnleyEvertonOrlando PiratesSupersport UtdMamelodi SundownsFulhamLiverpoolAmaZuluAfrica Cup of NationsAfrican football
