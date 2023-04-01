AFCON 2023: Tunisia crash out and South Africa advance following bore draw

Hugo Broos’ South Africa secured progression to the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following a goalless draw with Tunisia, who finished bottom of Group E with just two points.

South Africa’s dominant 4-0 victory over Namibia in their second match put them in a strong position to qualify for the round of 16 - even a share of the spoils would have been enough as long as leaders Mali did not lose to Bafana Bafana’s most recent victims, whose 1-0 victory over Tunisia on matchday one was their maiden AFCON win at the 10th attempt.

That shocking loss for Jalel Kadri’s men, coupled with their 1-1 draw with Mali, meant anything other than a win would see them exit the competition.

However, despite a tournament elimination hanging over their heads, the Carthage Eagles were bewilderingly passive throughout the first period. They had some joy down the right flank, but Wajdi Kechrida and Hamza Rafia’s attempted crosses seldom found a teammate, and on the rare occasion one did, South Africa shot-stopper Ronwen Williams wasn’t troubled.

The 2010 FIFA World Cup hosts were hardly threatening themselves, although they looked the more likely of the two sides to break the deadlock. The best opportunities before the interval fell to Mothobi Mvala and Thapelo Morena, who directed a header and long-distance volley narrowly wide of the woodwork respectively.

The match stats Flashscore

Little changed after the break. Now staring an early exit in the face, Tunisia continued to labour, with Williams rarely likely to have a more serene evening between the sticks.

Initially, South Africa were wary of pushing too far forward, but as their opponents’ desperation grew and they became more open, Bafana Bafana came close to exploiting the space left at the back. With the final 15 minutes on the horizon, Sphephelo Sithole forced a save from Bechir Ben Said before Percy Tau fired an effort just beyond the post shortly after.

Evidence Makgoba then headed straight at Ben Said as his team cranked up the pressure, although they were unable to find the back of the net before the final whistle.

Still, South Africa were more dangerous than toothless Tunisia, even if the latter could have snatched a win late on when Haythem Jouini nodded over from a glorious position.

Based on this performance, the 2004 AFCON champions can have no complaints as they head home, and their displays throughout the tournament have left a lot to be desired.

While the Carthage Eagles are knocked out at the group stage for the first time since 2013, Broos and co will be delighted to continue their journey. They were victorious overall in 1996, and while a repeat of that success may be unlikely this time around, they at least remain in the hunt.

The final standings Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Percy Tau (South Africa)

See all the match stats here.

Share to Facebook