Kenya’s Rising Stars write history by qualifying for the 2025 U20 AFCON

Just a day after the Junior Starlets made history by becoming the first Kenyan team to play at a FIFA World Cup, Kenya’s U20 national team, the Rising Stars, secured a spot in the 2025 U20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after a resounding 4-0 victory against Burundi in the semi-finals of the U20 AFCON CECAFA Qualifiers.

In a dominant display on Friday, October 18th, 2024, the Rising Stars secured their place in the final and made history by qualifying for the U20 AFCON for the first time.

In an entertaining semi-final clash at Azam Complex in Tanzania, the Rising Stars under head coach Salim Babu started the fixture strongly but were unable to capitalise on the many chances they created in the opening exchanges. Salim trusted goalkeeper Ibrahim Wanzala between the sticks, while the defence line revolved around Baron Ochieng, Rodgers Wasega, Suleiman Manzu and Amos Wanjala.

In the midfield, Kevin Wangaya, Andre Odhiambo and Beja Hassan were handed a start while William Mwangi played behind the striking duo of Aldrine Kibet and Lawrence Juma.

Rising Stars coach Salim Babu FKF Media

After a 0-0 outcome in the first half, Kenya exploded in the opening stages of the second period. Lawrence Okoth opened the scoring in the 52nd minute, setting the stage for an explosive performance by the Rising Stars.

Hassan Beja doubled the lead with a clinical finish in the 66th minute, followed shortly by Aldrine Kibet, who made it 3-0 in the 69th minute. Louise Ingavi capped off the match with a stoppage-time goal in the 90+4 minute, sealing a comprehensive win for the Rising Stars.

With this victory, Kenya advanced to the final, where they will meet Tanzania on Sunday, October 20, 2024. Tanzania reached the final after beating Uganda 2-1 in the other semi-finals.

Kenya and Tanzania had previously met in the group stage, with the Rising Stars emerging victorious 2-1 against the Ngorongoro Boys. Both Kenya and Tanzania have already qualified for the 2025 AFCON as the CECAFA region’s representatives, but the final will determine the regional champion in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Rising Stars stay unbeaten in the CECAFA Qualifiers

Kenya’s performance in the qualifiers has seen them stay unbeaten since stepping foot in Tanzania. They kicked off their Group A campaign with a 2-1 win against Tanzania’s Ngorongoro Heroes at the KMC Stadium in Dar es Salaam on October 6th.

Against Tanzania, Kenya had to wait until the 23rd minute to find a breakthrough when Kevin Wanganya unleashed a superb free kick from just outside the box for a 1-0 lead at the half-time break.

In the 67th minute, Kenya doubled their lead through Andres Odhiambo, who delivered a stunning long-range shot before Tanzania reduced the deficit in the 76th minute when Rahim Mkinyange found the back of the net but Kenya held on to secure the opening win.

Kenya Rising Stars player FKF Media

In the second fixture, Kenya came up against Rwanda but despite another dominant display, the Rising Stars failed to break down the resilient Rwandese side, with the game ending in a 0-0 draw. They then faced Djibouti in the third fixture, thrashing them 4-0 courtesy of goals from Albania-based Kevin Wangaya, who scored a brace in between Hassan Beja and Lawrence Okoth’s goals.

Their third group fixture was against Sudan on October 15th at the Azam Sports Complex. Kenya produced another superb display to beat Sudan 4-0 Forward Aldrine Kibet was the standout performer, opening his tournament goal-scoring tally in spectacular fashion with a hat-trick.

Kibet wasted no time putting Kenya ahead, scoring the first goal in the third minute. He added a second in the 41st minute, giving Kenya a comfortable lead going into the break. He sealed his incredible performance with a stoppage-time goal in the 91st minute to complete his hat-trick.

Kenya’s other goal came from Kevin Wangaya, who netted a well-placed strike in the 66th minute to further solidify Kenya’s dominance in the match and a qualification ticket to the semis, where they thrashed Burundi 4-0.

Kenya is currently boasting an impressive record of four wins and one draw, with 14 goals scored and only one conceded.

Babu shifts focus to final, Kenyans react to qualification

Coach Babu believes securing a ticket to the AFCON is different from the team going all the way to win the trophy in the final.

“We have celebrated enough (after securing AFCON ticket) and we now shift our focus to the final against Tanzania, we want to go back home with the trophy, we want to be crowned the CECAFA champions and that is where our focus is,” Babu, who coaches Kenya Police in the FKF Premier League, told Flashscore.

“We have had a good tournament, we are unbeaten and have been scoring goals, so we don’t want to drop the guard, we want to complete the job, we want to beat Tanzania again, we beat them in the group opener, but they have been improving in their matches.

“Remember they will also be playing at home and their fans will be rallying behind them, we may get supporters to cheer us but not the number that will support Tanzania, so we must be ready to give everything, a final can go either way but we are ready to complete our good tournament with a win.”

Kenya's Rising Stars players celebrate against Burundi FKF Media

Rising Stars’ qualification caught the attention of Cabinet Secretary for Sports Onesimus Kipchumba Murkomen who said: “Congratulations Rising Stars for beating Burundi and securing Kenya an elusive place in the U20 AFCON tournament.

"This emphatic victory not only attests to your superb talents but also marks the beginning of a new era of exciting football in our country. Let’s keep the same focus in the final and bring home the U20 CECAFA crown. Well done and good luck!”

Meanwhile, on social media, Erastius Ngumbi called on FKF to stick with the team, saying they represent the future of Kenyan football. “This team could be our future if the selection won't be corrupted,” said Erastus Ngumbi.

Prince Karl Charles echoed Ngumbi’s sentiments and urged the government to nurture the squad: “The government should nurture this talents... this is the future of the Kenyan football,” while Bernard Benei called on the overhaul of Harambee Stars squad to be replaced by Rising Stars: “Let us do an overhaul with Harambee Stars’ senior squad and be replaced with this juniors.”

Jeff Richards wrote: “The inclusion we need in the country. Team that represents all corners of the country including the coach. Awesome when there is no impunity Kenya can go far in all sectors. Just upgrade it to Harambee Stars the way it is,” while Mmera Senior opined: “This team is so fluid, talented and hardworking... What if we just make it a national team and give it time, in any case we are no better with the senior team.”

Geoffrey Nyamweya said: “Among the reasons why U20 is doing well is that it is a combination of Kenyans with genuine talents... These boys are headed far. How I wish the other senior team was to employ similar mechanisms instead of limiting itself to one region and relatives that leads to drastic failure at international levels.”

The success of Rising Stars came just two days after Junior Starlets stepped onto the Estadio Cibao Stadium in the Dominican Republic to face England in their group opener of the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup.

During the clash, Kenya lost 2-0 courtesy of a 29th minute penalty converted by Lola Brown and Lauryn Thompson’s second half strike. Despite the defeat, Kenya gave a good fight with the likes of Marion Serenge and Valerie Nekesa missing a host of scoring opportunities. Kenya will now return to action against Korea DPR on Sunday, October 20th, at 11 am (East African Time) at the Estadio Cibao Stadium.