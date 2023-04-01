Brighton manager De Zerbi 'very surprised' by injured Mitoma's Asian Cup call-up

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Asian Cup
  4. Brighton manager De Zerbi 'very surprised' by injured Mitoma's Asian Cup call-up
Brighton manager De Zerbi 'very surprised' by injured Mitoma's Asian Cup call-up
De Zerbi expects Mitoma to be out for a while longer
De Zerbi expects Mitoma to be out for a while longer
Reuters
Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi said he was surprised by Kaoru Mitoma's (26) call-up to the Japan squad for the Asian Cup with the winger expected to be sidelined by an ankle injury for several weeks.

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu has named Mitoma in his final squad for the Asian Cup in Qatar, with the continental championship running from January 12 to February 10.

The 26-year-old has not played for Brighton since limping off during a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on December 21 and De Zerbi was unsure whether the forward would recover in time to play in Qatar.

"I'm really surprised because my medical staff told me Mitoma needs four, six weeks for his injury," De Zerbi told reporters on Monday ahead of their trip to face West Ham United.

"For me, it's difficult to think he can play in the Asian Cup. But I am a fan of Mitoma, of all my players, so if they can play for their national team I am very happy and very proud."

Japan are aiming to win the Asian Cup for a record-extending fifth time having previously landed the title in 1992, 2000, 2004 and 2011. They will kick off their campaign on January 14 against Vietnam, before taking on Iraq and Indonesia in Group D.

Mentions
FootballAsian CupMitoma KaoruDe Zerbi RobertoBrighton
Related Articles
Injured Mitoma a doubt for Asian Cup, says Brighton boss De Zerbi
Mitoma named in Japan's Asian Cup squad despite ankle injury
Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi eyes 'dream' win over rivals Crystal Palace
Show more
Football
Wayne Rooney sacked by Birmingham after winning two out of 15 matches
Ghanaian Football Stars of 2023: A year of triumphs, transitions, and talent showcased
Transfer News LIVE: Van de Beek joins Frankfurt, Barcelona interested in Girona's Garcia
Updated
Bentancur's return a huge lift for Tottenham squad, says Postecoglou
Salah's second-half turnaround should surprise no-one, says Klopp
Salah nets twice as Liverpool continue title charge with Newcastle victory
EXCLUSIVE: Eros Grezda on Rangers, Defoe & Liverpool legend Gerrard 'the coach'
EXCLUSIVE: 'If Messi had chosen Spain he would already have two World Cups,' admits Pernia
Ghana's Partey and Lamptey miss out on Cup of Nations finals
Most Read
Littler topples Dolan to reach semi-finals of PDC World Championship
Salah nets twice as Liverpool continue title charge with Newcastle victory
PDC World Championship: Williams stuns MVG as Humphries storms through
Brighton recall Jeremy Sarmiento from West Brom loan spell

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings