Lee Kang-In double guides South Korea to opening Asian Cup win over Bahrain

Updated
South Korea's Lee Kang-in scores their third goal
Reuters
South Korea beat Bahrain 3-1 in their Asian Cup Group E opener on Monday with Paris St-Germain's Lee Kang-In (22) rescuing his side with a second-half brace at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

A stop-start encounter had plenty of fouls in the first half and although there was no malice in the challenges, South Korea had three players on yellow cards in the first half-hour including centre-back Kim Min-Jae.

The Korean fans had seen enough to start booing the referee whenever he kept his cards in his pocket for a foul from Bahrain and the pressure paid off when Ali Madan went into the book for a tough challenge.

Madan was clearly pumped up and the winger nearly broke the deadlock moments later when he was put through on goal, but his shot directed at the top corner narrowly missed the target.

But South Korea then took the lead through a quick flowing move down the left wing where the ball was crossed into the box and Hwang curled home through a crowd of Bahrain defenders, two of whom ran into each other while tracking back.

Bahrain came out fighting in the second half and they were duly rewarded six minutes in when Al-Hashsash found space in the box and slotted home into the bottom corner.

However, South Korea were not deterred and the east Asian side restored their lead five minutes later through Lee, who pulled the trigger from outside the box and saw his superb effort curl into the net.

The PSG playmaker doubled his tally soon after when he received the ball inside the box from Hwang, escaped his marker with some quick feet and showcased some panache as he curled another shot past the keeper inside the far post.

His second took him joint-top of the tournament's scoring charts alongside Qatar's Akram Afif and Japan's Takumi Minamino.

South Korean skipper Son Heung-min had a late opportunity to score when he was released into the box but his shot went wide, while the Tottenham forward was also booked for simulation later when he attempted to win a penalty.

Key match stats
Flashscore

See all the match stats here.

Football Tracker: Senegal kick off AFCON campaign against Gambia, South Korea win
Updated
Ghana coach Hughton dodges blow from angry fan at team hotel after loss
OPINION: Winter breaks for Bellingham and Kane leave England out of excuses
Transfer News LIVE: Benzema's future at Al Ittihad uncertain, Renan Lodi set for Saudi
Updated
Roberto Mancini slams Saudi Arabia players who opted to leave Asian Cup squad
Manchester United boss Ten Hag sees partnership developing between Hojlund and Rashford
Postecoglou hails 'outstanding' Spurs for hard-fought Man Utd draw
Xavi admits Barca 'lacking in every way' after Real Madrid thrashing in Super Cup final
Rodrigues the hero for Cape Verde with stoppage time winner against Ghana
