2023 Asian Cup in Qatar: All you need to know about fixtures and dates

2023 Asian Cup in Qatar: All you need to know about fixtures and dates

Qatar are the hosts and defending champions of the Asian Cup

The 18th edition of the AFC Asian Cup gets underway this week in Qatar as the best teams go in search of continental glory. Expanded in 2019, the Asian Cup now involves an impressive 24 sides.

2022 World Cup hosts Qatar return to the footballing spotlight and will stage the event. They are also the defending champions of the quadrennial competition. The tournament was originally scheduled for mid-2023 but was postponed due to climactic reasons, hence why it is branded: the 2023 Asian Cup.

The 24 participants are split into six groups of four with the group winners, runners-up and four best third-placed teams progressing to the knock-out stage.

Historically, the Asian Cup, and football generally in Asia, has been dominated by the big four: Japan (four titles), Iran (three titles), Saudi Arabia (three titles), and South Korea (two titles).

Aside from those nations, Israel (who left the AFC for UEFA in 1994), Australia (who joined the AFC in 2006), Iraq, Kuwait and Qatar have each won one Asian Cup title. No other team has won it.

Below is a group-by-group guide to the fixtures, starting with January 12th’s opener and ending with the final on February 10th.

Follow all the action from Qatar on Flashcore.

Group A

Group A Flashscore

Fixtures:

January 12th

Qatar vs Lebanon - 17:00 CET

January 13th

China vs Tajikistan - 15:30 CET

January 17th

Lebanon vs China - 12:30 CET

Tajikistan vs Qatar - 15:30 CET

January 22nd

Qatar vs China - 16:00 CET

Tajikistan vs Lebanon - 16:00 CET

Group B

Group B Flashscore

Fixtures:

January 13th

Australia vs India - 12:30 CET

Uzbekistan vs Syria - 18:30 CET

January 18th

Syria vs Australia - 12:30 CET

India vs Uzbekistan - 15:30 CET

January 23rd

Australia vs Uzbekistan - 12:30 CET

Syria vs India - 12:30 CET

Group C

Group C Flashscore

Fixtures:

January 14th

United Arab Emirates vs Hong Kong - 15:30 CET

Iran vs Palestine - 18:30 CET

January 18th

Palestine vs United Arab Emirates - 18:30 CET

January 19th

Hong Kong vs Iran - 18:30 CET

January 23rd

Iran vs United Arab Emirates - 16:00 CET

Hong Kong vs Palestine - 16:00 CET

Group D

Group D Flashscore

Fixtures:

January 14th

Japan vs Vietnam - 12:30 CET

January 15th

Indonesia vs Iraq - 15:30 CET

January 19th

Iraq vs Japan - 12:30 CET

Vietnam vs Indonesia - 15:30 CET

January 24th

Japan vs Indonesia - 12:30 CET

Iraq vs Vietnam - 12:30 CET

Group E

Group E Flashscore

Fixtures:

January 15th

South Korea vs Bahrain - 12:30 CET

Malaysia vs Jordan - 18:30 CET

January 20th

Jordan vs South Korea - 12:30 CET

Bahrain vs Malaysia - 15:30 CET

January 25th

South Korea vs Malaysia - 12:30 CET

Jordan vs Bahrain - 12:30 CET

Group F

Group F Flashscore

Fixtures:

January 16th

Thailand vs Kyrgyzstan - 15:30 CET

Saudi Arabia vs Oman - 18:30 CET

January 21st

Oman vs Thailand - 15:30 CET

Kyrgyzstan vs Saudi Arabia - 18:30 CET

January 25th

Saudi Arabia vs Thailand - 16:00 CET

Kyrgyzstan vs Oman - 16:00 CET

Round of 16

January 28th

Winner Group B vs Third-place Group A/C/D - 12:30 CET

Runner-up Group A vs Runner-up Group C - 17:00 CET

January 29th

Winner Group D vs Third-place Group B/E/F - 12:30 CET

Winner Group A vs Third-place Group C/D/E - 17:00 CET

January 30th

Runner-up Group B vs Runner-up Group F - 12:30 CET

Winner Group F vs Runner-up Group E - 17:00 CET

January 31st

Winner Group E vs Runner-up Group D - 12:30 CET

Winner Group C vs Third-place Group A/B/F - 17:00 CET

Quarter-finals

February 2nd

First quarter-final - 12:30 CET

Second quarter-final - 16:30 CET

February 3rd

Third quarter-final - 12:30 CET

Fourth quarter-final - 16:30 CET

Semi-finals

February 6th

Winner Q1 vs Winner Q2 - 16:00 CET

February 7th

Winner Q3 vs Winner Q4 - 16:00 CET

Final

February 10th

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 - 16:00 CET