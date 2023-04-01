Goals flow as Asia's top nations make winning start to World Cup qualifying

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Championship
  4. Goals flow as Asia's top nations make winning start to World Cup qualifying
Goals flow as Asia's top nations make winning start to World Cup qualifying
Updated
Japan's Ayase Ueda scored a hat-trick against Myanmar
Japan's Ayase Ueda scored a hat-trick against Myanmar
Profimedia
Japan, South Korea and Australia all notched up comfortable wins on Thursday as the second phase of Asia's preliminaries for the 2026 World Cup kicked off for the region's dominant nations with few surprises and a flurry of goals.

Japan's Ayase Ueda scored a hat-trick as a largely second-string side defeated Myanmar 5-0 after Hajime Moriyasu chose to leave many of his leading performers on the bench ahead of their more exacting Group B clash with Syria in Jeddah on Tuesday.

Ueda put the Japanese ahead in the 11th minute at Suita Stadium outside Osaka when he headed in Takumi Minamino's lofted pass and Daichi Kamada doubled the advantage 17 minutes later from distance.

Ritsu Doan's angled through ball set up Ueda to claim his second in first-half injury time with a neat first-time finish and he completed his hat trick five minutes into the second half after another Minamino dink unlocked the Myanmar defence.

Doan scored the fifth four minutes from time with a cool finish as the Japanese made light work of their visitors.

Australia were also untroubled as they completed a 7-0 demolition of Bangladesh in Group I with Jamie Maclaren stepping off the bench to score a second-half hat-trick.

Mitchell Duke hit a brace late in the first half as Australia trampled over the 183rd-ranked South Asians at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

Goals from Harry Souttar and Brandon Borrello had given the hosts a two-goal lead inside the first 20 minutes while Duke then scored twice in four minutes, nodding in a header from Metcalfe's assist before firing in a rebound off the post.

Maclaren did all the damage in the second half, scoring from a Jordan Bos cross shortly after the restart before pouncing again in the 70th when a Massimo Luongo shot pinged off goalkeeper Mitul Marma.

Lewis Miller then set up Maclaren's hat-trick goal in the 84th minute with another neat cross.

The South Koreans, meanwhile, scored four times in the second half to hand Singapore a 5-0 defeat at Seoul World Cup Stadium, with captain Son Heung-min among the scorers.

Cho Gue-sung put Jurgen Klinsmann's team in front a minute before the halftime break and Hwang Hee-chan added the second four minutes into the second half.

Son hit the third in the 63rd minute before Hwang Ui-jo's penalty and Lee Kang-in's late effort confirmed the victory for the Koreans in Group C.

The Koreans have been joined on three points by China, who beat Thailand 2-1 in Bangkok with Wang Shangyuan hitting the decider 16 minutes from time.

Iran top Group E after Sardar Azmoun's early double helped them on the way to a 4-0 win over Hong Kong. They are joined on three points by Uzbekistan, who beat Turkmenistan 3-1.

Malaysia notched up a 4-3 win over Kyrgyzstan in Group D while Vietnam defeated hosts the Philippines 2-0 in Group F and in Group G Jordan were held to a 1-1 draw by Tajikistan.

North Korea later play their first senior international in four years when they take on Syria in Jeddah in one of the last ties of the round.

Follow the Asian qualifying on Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballWorld ChampionshipAustraliaBangladeshSouth KoreaSingaporeJapanMyanmarNorth KoreaSyriaChinaIranUzbekistanMalaysiaVietnamJordan
Related Articles
War forces Palestine, Lebanon teams to begin World Cup quest away from home
Son on target as Klinsmann's South Korea thump Singapore in World Cup qualifier
Gladbach's Itakura to undergo ankle surgery, doubtful for Japan matches
Show more
Football
Top 10 Premier League signings of the season so far
PSG winger Dembele the most 'creative' player in the world according to Wyscout data
Former Arsenal star Overmars gets Dutch ban over sexually explicit messages
Haifa and Tel Aviv to play UEFA home games in Serbia behind closed doors
Palestine official says Gaza conflict taking toll on players ahead of World Cup qualifiers
Former Spurs midfielder O'Hara loves Postecoglou but thinks he can be reckless
Argentina coach Scaloni says Lionel Messi will be fit for World Cup qualifiers
USA ready to begin Nations League defence against Trinidad and Tobago
Most Read
Alcaraz beats ranting Rublev, Medvedev through to semi-finals after downing Zverev
Djokovic beats Hurkacz at ATP Finals but semi-final hopes hinge on Sinner
Euro 2024 permutations: How things stand ahead of the final qualifiers
FIFA reschedules Israeli men's and women's national teams' matches to November

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings