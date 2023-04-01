War forces Palestine, Lebanon teams to begin World Cup quest away from home

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup U17
  4. War forces Palestine, Lebanon teams to begin World Cup quest away from home
War forces Palestine, Lebanon teams to begin World Cup quest away from home
Thursday's opener had originally been scheduled to be played in Beirut before Palestine were set to host Australia
Thursday's opener had originally been scheduled to be played in Beirut before Palestine were set to host Australia
Reuters
Palestine's national football team begin their challenge for a place in the next phase of Asia's 2026 World Cup preliminaries in Sharjah on Thursday, facing off against Lebanon at a neutral venue due to the impact of the war in the region.

Thursday's opener had originally been scheduled to be played in Beirut before Palestine were set to host Australia the following week but Israel's response to the attack by Hamas on October 7 forced officials to find new venues.

Lebanon and Palestine will meet at the Khalid bin Mohammed Stadium in the United Arab Emirates before the Palestinians, who usually host games at Al-Ram's Faisal Al-Husseini Stadium on the West Bank, take on Australia in Kuwait on Nov. 21.

Graham Arnold's Socceroos host Bangladesh in Melbourne before facing Palestine.

This week's matches mark the start of the second phase of the continent's qualifiers for the expanded 48-team 2026 World Cup, when Asia will have eight guaranteed berths plus a possible ninth available through an intercontinental playoff.

The top two finishers in each of the nine groups advance to the third phase, which is scheduled to kick off next September.

Japan face Myanmar in Osaka in Group B, which also features Syria and North Korea, while South Korea face Singapore in Group C, with Thailand taking on China in the other group fixture.

Iran kick off their quest for a seventh World Cup appearance against Hong Kong in Group E, where Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan also feature.

Saudi Arabia's challenge begins in Group G against Pakistan, who have qualified for the second phase of Asia's preliminaries for the first time, with Tajikistan taking on Jordan.

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup U17LebanonAustraliaBangladeshJapanMyanmarSaudi ArabiaTurkmenistanPalestine
Related Articles
Gladbach's Itakura to undergo ankle surgery, doubtful for Japan matches
Australia coach Arnold seeks help on neutral venue against Palestine team
Australia FA says still exploring bid for 2034 World Cup despite AFC support for Saudi
Show more
Football
Palmer, Lewis, Konsa get first England call-ups for Euro qualifiers
Nathan Ake adds to the Netherlands' defensive woes for Euros qualifiers
AC Milan opens Dubai headquarters in Middle East expansion push
Maguire says decision to stay at Manchester United was the right one
Rodri hails Manchester City's positive mentality in 4-4 draw with Chelsea
'Did you have fun?' - Guardiola and Pochettino revel in Premier League classic
Football Tracker: Atletico Madrid leave it late to beat Villareal, Inter go top of Serie A
Updated
Premier League talking points: Spurs struggling without key men, Chelsea on the up
Dimarco scores stunner as Inter beat Frosinone to return to the top of Serie A
Most Read
Palmer haunts his former club as Man City and Chelsea draw eight-goal thriller
Football Tracker: Atletico Madrid leave it late to beat Villareal, Inter go top of Serie A
Editors’ Picks: Derbies galore in Europe as ATP World Tour Finals take centre stage
Djokovic beats Rune in ATP Finals thriller to secure top spot in year-end rankings

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings