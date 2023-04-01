Australia coach Arnold seeks help on neutral venue against Palestine team

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Championship
  4. Australia coach Arnold seeks help on neutral venue against Palestine team
Australia coach Arnold seeks help on neutral venue against Palestine team
Socceroos' coach Graham Arnold speaking to the media
Socceroos' coach Graham Arnold speaking to the media
Reuters
Australia coach Graham Arnold (60) has called on the government to help ensure the Socceroos play their World Cup qualifier against the Palestine team at a safe, neutral venue due to security concerns in the region.

Hamas militants killed more than 1,300 Israelis in their attack on communities in southern Israel on October 7th. Health authorities in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip have said at least 3,000 people have died in Israel's 11-day bombardment since the attack.

Australia are due to play the Palestine team in Asia qualifying on November 21st at a venue to be decided.

"No doubt we're going to need the government's support in those types of decisions on where we're playing Palestine and even Lebanon," Arnold told reporters in London.

"Because of what is going on at the moment it's quite scary.

"We're obviously not on top of everything that is going on in the security side of things in the Middle East, no doubt the government is more into that than we are - so give us some help so the decision is safe.

"We need to be safe."

Australia beat New Zealand 2-0 in a friendly in London on Tuesday, their last match before their opening 2026 World Cup qualifier against Bangladesh in Melbourne on November 16th.

Mentions
FootballAustraliaPalestineWorld Championship
Related Articles
Australia FA says still exploring bid for 2034 World Cup despite AFC support for Saudi
Experimental England side beat lively Australia 1-0 in Wembley friendly
USA need more friendlies with leading teams, says head coach Berhalter
Show more
Football
Barcelona president Joan Laporta under investigation in refereeing case
Juventus midfielder Fagioli apologises after being handed ban over betting
Pennant weighs in on Liverpool VAR debate - 'Forget the replay, add the goal'
Indonesian-Australian 2034 World Cup off the cards with the former backing Saudi bid
Everton sale reportedly stalls amid questions about buyer's financials
Italy's Spalletti laments crucial errors in defeat to England
Germany held to 2-2 draw by Mexico in Nagelsmann's second match
Bellingham 'incredible' but don't take Kane for granted, says Southgate
Messi bags brace for Argentina, Neymar injured as Bielsa's Uruguay beat Brazil
Most Read
USA need more friendlies with leading teams, says head coach Berhalter
Gunman killed after Sweden and Belgium's Euro tie cancelled as two Swedes shot dead
Kazakhstan boost slim qualification hopes with late winner in Finland
South Africa success comes on the back of lessons learnt in France last year, says Erasmus

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings