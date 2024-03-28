Bayern Munich chasing Zidane and Ribery to succeed outgoing boss Tuchel

  4. Bayern Munich chasing Zidane and Ribery to succeed outgoing boss Tuchel
Zidane and Ribery at the 2013 Ballon d'Or ceremony.
OLIVIER MORIN/AFP
Bayern Munich would like to see former star Franck Ribery (40) join Zinedine Zidane (51) in the dugout next season, according to german daily newspaper BILD, as the German giants hunt for a successor to outgoing manager Thomas Tuchel (50).

A few weeks ago, Bayern and Tuchel announced that their collaboration would come to an end at the conclusion of the season.

Since then, the Bavarian giants have been looking for the best option for their coach.

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso (42) and Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi (44) are said to have been the two leading candidates, but recent rumours have fuelled the idea of seeing a certain Zidane taking over the reins in Munich.

On Thursday, German daily BILD went one step further, suggesting that if the former Real Madrid coach were to accept the job, Bayern would like to see Ribery join their staff as assistant coach.

Over the last few days, the rumour of the former French international and Salernitana star heading back to Bayern has been gaining traction, and it would appear that he is heading for a new career.

On paper, it sounds dreamy, but it is still only a hypothesis, and it is by no means certain that Zidane will agree to succeed Tuchel.

