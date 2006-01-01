Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Bayern Munich coach Kompany delighted with summer signing Olise's progress

Bayern Munich coach Kompany delighted with summer signing Olise's progress

Michael Olise has immediately hit form at Bayern
Michael Olise has immediately hit form at BayernReuters / Angelika Warmuth
Attacker Michael Olise (22) has quickly settled in and become a key player for Bayern Munich despite his delayed start with the Bundesliga team, coach Vincent Kompany said on Friday ahead of their league match against Werder Bremen.

Olise was signed from Premier League club Crystal Palace for a reported fee of 60 million euros in July but spent much of the pre-season playing for France at the Paris Olympics.

Despite his late start, Olise, who took home a silver medal after France were beaten by Spain in the Olympic final, has featured in all five of Bayern's matches across all competitions this season and scored three goals.

"Well, for me, it wasn't that bad that he went to the Olympic tournament, because he arrived in really good shape at Bayern Munich," Kompany told reporters.

"It's exactly what we were expecting. I think he's really playing a big role, which isn't easy when you've arrived in the Bundesliga and at a club like Bayern. He will take further steps.

"From my point of view, it's very positive, but I stay calm as well because I know it's important to continue the way he does in order to experience good times."

The next round in the Bundesliga
The next round in the BundesligaFlashscore

Bayern are first in the Bundesliga standings with nine points from three games, two clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig in third.

Kompany's side visit eighth-placed Werder Bremen on Saturday in the most played fixture in Bundesliga history, with this the 115th meeting between the two sides.

"Bayern against Bremen is a traditional fixture," Kompany added.

"When I played in the Bundesliga, it was a top-of-the-table clash. Bremen have produced a lot of great players. It's a special game tomorrow and that's how we'll prepare it."

The Belgian manager added that he would make a late call on Manuel Neuer's selection after the veteran goalkeeper was substituted at halftime during Bayern's 9-2 Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday.

"Neuer should join training today and we'll decide after that. We'll discuss it together," Kompany said.

"We didn't want to take any risks against Zagreb but it looks good. There's no other news."

On a lighter note, Kompany said he was looking forward to attending Oktoberfest, which begins on Saturday, adding: "We're looking forward to it but for the next 24 hours it's only about Werder.

"I come from Belgium where the beer is also top, like it is in Bavaria. We'll have a nice team outing on Sunday."

Follow the Bundesliga with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaMichael OliseManuel NeuerBayern MunichWerder Bremen
Related Articles
A day in Holstein: Kane hits Bayern hat-trick as Kiel quickly capitulate
Bayern Munich back into top spot means nothing yet, says coach Kompany
Kane scores hat-trick as Bayern Munich hit Holstein Kiel for six in Bundesliga thrashing
Show more
Football
Leverkusen keen to carry momentum into Wolfsburg clash, says Alonso
Winning is more important than playing well, says Real Madrid's Ancelotti
Monaco’s Ilenikhena breaks Mbappe’s Champions League record with goal against Barcelona
Alexander Isak doubtful for Fulham clash as Sandro Tonali pushes for Newcastle start
Fantasy Premier League: Avoid City and Arsenal players ahead of title clash
UCL Team of the Week: Bayer and Bayern stars sparkle as Champions League kicks off
Alisson doubtful for Liverpool's clash with Bournemouth due to muscle injury
Atalanta coach Gasperini bemoans 'cat' Raya's miracle double save
Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold reportedly in talks to buy Ligue 1 club Nantes
Most Read
'Kind of a nightmare': Carlos Alcaraz opens up on first time playing Rafael Nadal
Football Tracker: Atletico edge Leipzig at the death, Barcelona lose as Arsenal draw
Sparta Prague's Nigerian star Victor Olatunji sets Champions League record
Emma Raducanu passes physical test to reach Korea Open quarter-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings