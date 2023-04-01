Bayern Munich defender Stanisic joins Leverkusen on season-long loan deal

Bayern Munich defender Stanisic joins Leverkusen on season-long loan deal
Bayern Munich defender Josip Stanisic (23) has joined Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen on a one-year loan deal, the German champions said on Sunday.

The versatile Croatia international Stanisic, who has a contract with Bayern until 2026 and can play in several defensive positions, was not in the squad on Friday for their 4-0 win at Werder Bremen in their league opener.

"In order to continue developing at the highest level he needs matches," Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said in a statement.

"So we jointly decided on the loan to Bayer Leverkusen until next summer."

Coach Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen are seen as likely title contenders this season and won their opening match 3-2 against RB Leipzig on Saturday.

FootballBundesligaBayern MunichBayer LeverkusenStanisic JosipTransfer News
