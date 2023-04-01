Bayern Munich survive late Heidenheim comeback to win thriller

Bayern Munich were dealt a scare by Heidenheim but came out 4-2 winners in the Bundesliga, making a first-ever league head-to-head between the two clubs one to remember.

To put Heidenheim’s challenge into perspective, the 11th Bundesliga match in their history came against a club that had won 11 consecutive league titles. FCH still looked fearless early on with Jan-Niklas Beste leading the fight, although it wasn’t long until Bayern took control and the almost inevitable Harry Kane goal came 14 minutes in.

The Englishman collected Leroy Sane’s pass, turned away from Benedikt Gimber and clinically fired into the top corner.

Tim Kleindienst missed an opportunity after linking up nicely with Eren Dinkci, and any frustrations about letting it pass would have been compounded by the knowledge that chances can be rare against a patient Bayern side.

Sane was then unable to make the most of an opening at the other end having been slipped through by Kane around the half-hour mark, dragging his effort wide.

There was still another goal to come before the break, as Kane rose unmarked to meet Sané’s corner delivery with a superb header for his 17th Bundesliga goal of the season - already exceeding last season’s top-scorer in the league.

There was another warning before the hour mark despite FCH’s positive start to the second half, as Sane sprinted up the pitch before releasing Kane for an uncharacteristically unconvincing shot that was saved by Kevin Muller’s legs.

After Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting had been pickpocketed, Heidenheim renewed their hope with a swift move forward that culminated in Tim Kleindienst turning the ball home from Dinkci’s cross.

Sensationally, FCH scored again just three minutes later, when Kim Min-jae played a sloppy pass that was intercepted by Beste then dived in to deflect the winger’s shot in off the underside of the crossbar.

However, they weren’t level for long as Raphael Guerreiro converted the rebound after Choupo-Moting’s original effort had been saved.

Choupo-Moting then scored a pinpoint header from Mathys Tel’s cross to confirm the win that takes Bayern above Bayer Leverkusen ahead of Die Werkself’s Sunday fixture against Union Berlin.

Heidenheim, meanwhile, are still without an away Bundesliga win but will have far easier places to visit than the Allianz Arena.

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

