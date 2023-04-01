Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt sidelined with knee ligament injury

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt sidelined with knee ligament injury
Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt sidelined with knee ligament injury
De Lig warming up for Bayern
De Lig warming up for Bayern
Profimedia
Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt (24) has been ruled out for an unspecified period of time after suffering a knee ligament injury in Wednesday's 2-1 German Cup loss to third-tier Saarbruecken, the club said on Thursday.

The Dutch international had to be taken off in the 24th minute of their second-round match.

"Matthijs de Ligt sustained a partial tear of the ligament in his right knee joint," the German champions said in a statement.

"That's the outcome of a scan carried out by the club's medical department on Thursday. Centre-back de Ligt will therefore miss FC Bayern's upcoming games."

The Bavarians play title rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday and then host Turkey's Galatasaray in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Bayern, who are already missing injured centre-back Dayot Upamecano and will also be without suspended defensive midfielder Joshua Kimmich against Dortmund, are currently in second place in the Bundesliga two points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Mentions
Footballde Ligt MatthijsBayern MunichDortmundKimmich JoshuaUpamecano DayotBundesliga
Related Articles
Wounded Bayern have little time to prepare for blockbuster Dortmund clash
Third-tier Saarbrucken stun Bayern Munich with last-gasp winner in German Cup
Updated
Dortmund edge past Hoffenheim into German Cup third round, Freiburg dumped out
Show more
Football
Data-driven Manager of the Month: Ange Postecoglou - The mastermind behind Spurs' revival
Head coach Bo Svensson leaves Bundesliga club Mainz after poor start to season
Colombian government says ELN rebels kidnapped Liverpool star Luis Diaz's father
Updated
Marseille's match with Lyon rescheduled for December after bus attack postponement
Postecoglou 'not a dreamer' as Spurs continue title push against Chelsea
Brazilian forward Rodrygo extends Real Madrid contract until June 2028
Trophy-hungry Bellingham aims to extend scoring streak against Vallecano
Beleaguered United need away-day boost at Fulham as City and Arsenal look to go top
Fiorentina fans relishing prospect of downing old foes Juventus in Serie A clash
Most Read
EFL Cup roundup: Arsenal rocked by West Ham, Newcastle dump Manchester United out
Medvedev denies obscene gesture after Paris Masters loss to Dimitrov
Jannik Sinner pulls out of Paris Masters after second-round match finishes late
Rudy's Rumour Mill: De Bruyne & Mourinho wanted in Saudi, Chelsea & United with work to do

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings