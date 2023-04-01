Third-tier Saarbrucken stun Bayern Munich with last-gasp winner in German Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. DFB Pokal
  4. Third-tier Saarbrucken stun Bayern Munich with last-gasp winner in German Cup
Third-tier Saarbrucken stun Bayern Munich with last-gasp winner in German Cup
Updated
Saarbrucken players celebrate after winning the match
Saarbrucken players celebrate after winning the match
Profimedia
Third-tier Saarbrucken stunned Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich 2-1 with a last-gasp winner on Wednesday to dump them out of the German Cup in the second round.

Marcel Gaus netted the winner for the hosts deep into second-half stoppage time to complete a sensational comeback and trigger wild celebrations from the home crowd as the Bayern players looked on in complete shock.

Bayern, who last lifted the trophy in 2020, had taken a first-half lead through Thomas Muller before Saarbruecken levelled in first-half added time.

"This is a brutal blow for us," said Muller, with his team next facing title rivals Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

"To be eliminated for the third time in the second round of the Cup is not what we strive for. We have to congratulate Saarbruecken for their fight. A bit of luck is also part of it."

"Then we are hit on the break in the 96th minute but we had wasted too many chances before that."

Key match stats
Flashscore

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel made several changes to the team that crushed Darmstadt 98 8-0 on Saturday, leaving top scorer Harry Kane on the bench along with Kingsley Coman and Jamal Musiala while giving 20-year-old Frans Kratzig his first start.

The game had been in doubt due to heavy rain but it was the hosts who troubled Bayern more early in the match before the visitors opened their account with their first chance when Kratzig set up Muller in the 15th minute.

Saarbrucken's Kasim Rabihic in action with Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich
Reuters

Bayern also had to take defender Matthias de Ligt off midway through the first half with the Dutch international suffering a knee injury.

It got worse before the break for Bayern as defender Kim Min-jae's pass was intercepted and Patrick Sontheimer tapped in from close range.

The Bavarians struggled to convert chances and paid the price when the hosts launched a quick break and a cutback from the right sailed across the entire box past three Bayern players before Gaus thundered in the winner with a low left-foot drive in the sixth minute of added time.

Saarbrucken's Tim Schreiber celebrates after the match
Reuters

See all the results from the German Cup here.

Mentions
FootballBayern MunichSaarbruckenDFB PokalMuller ThomasGaus MarcelKratzig FransDortmundComan KingsleyKane HarryMusiala JamalKim Min-JaeSontheimer Patrickde Ligt Matthijs
Related Articles
Dortmund edge past Hoffenheim into German Cup third round, Freiburg dumped out
Wolfsburg stun holders RB Leipzig 1-0 to end their winning run in German Cup
Weekend Highlights: A giant in trouble, touching Dutch stories and United's crumbled fortress
Show more
Football
EFL Cup roundup: Arsenal rocked by West Ham, Newcastle dump Manchester United out
Data-driven Player of the Month: Jude Bellingham - A star performing far beyond his years
Mainz surprised by latest El Ghazi statement on Gaza, will make legal checks
Derby Week: A classic in Ukraine and one of the few joys in a country decimated by war
Greenwood returns to Man City for assessment after head injury with England
Football helps migrant youths from Africa find their place in the Canary Islands
Saudi Arabia ready for summer or winter World Cup after rapid bid process
Rudy's Rumour Mill: De Bruyne & Mourinho wanted in Saudi, Chelsea & United with work to do
Most Read
Carlos Alcaraz stunned by qualifier Roman Safiullin on return at Paris Masters
Arsenal's Arteta expects Rice to have 'beautiful' return to West Ham
Can the Ballon d’Or return to Africa in 2024?
German court orders Alexander Zverev to pay fine in physical abuse case

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings