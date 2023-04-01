Defender Castello Lukeba moves to Leipzig from Lyon for 34 million euros

Defender Castello Lukeba moves to Leipzig from Lyon for 34 million euros
French defender Castello Lukeba (20) has joined RB Leipzig from Olympique Lyonnais on a five-year contract, both clubs said on Friday.

Leipzig will pay 34 million euros ($37.21 million), including bonuses, for the under-21 France international.

"RB Leipzig stands for a particular style of football and for a constant upward journey," Lukeba said in a statement.

"This is a great place for young players to develop at the highest level, as a number of French players have already proven in the past."

Leipzig start their season on Saturday in the German Super Cup against Bayern Munich.

FootballLukeba CastelloRB LeipzigLyonBundesligaTransfer News
