Leipzig sign highly rated Dutch midfielder Simons on one-year loan from PSG

Simons had an impressive loan spell at PSV last season before returning to parent club PSG
Reuters
Germany's RB Leipzig have signed Netherlands midfielder Xavi Simons (20) on a one-year loan from French champions Paris St Germain, both clubs said on Wednesday.

Simons returned to PSG on Wednesday, signing a four-year contract following a year at Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven.

In the Netherlands Simons was league's second-best scorer with 19 goals in 34 games, helping PSV to a second-place finish as well as to the 2022-23 KNVB Cup.

"We have been able to sign an exceptional young talent in Xavi Simons," Leipzig's Board Member for Sport Max Eberl told the club website.

"He is one of the top attacking midfielders in his age group in Europe and has everything needed to take the Bundesliga by storm with his individual quality."

The former Barcelona academy player moved to PSV in June 2022 from PSG upon the expiry of his contract, before rejoining the French club, who have immediately loaned him to Leipzig.

"I'm joining a club that regularly plays Champions League football," Simons said.

"The squad has the perfect mix of lots of young and experienced players, and the whole club is hungry for success.

"I was immediately impressed by RB Leipzig's style of play and I strongly believe that my qualities will be a good match for this team and we can achieve a lot together."

Simons was called up by the Netherlands for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where he earned his first cap in a 3-1 last-16 win over the United States.

Leipzig finished third in the Bundesliga to earn a place in the Champions League group stage.

