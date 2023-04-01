Dutch midfielder Xavi Simons departs PSV to re-sign with French champions PSG

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Eredivisie
  4. Dutch midfielder Xavi Simons departs PSV to re-sign with French champions PSG
Dutch midfielder Xavi Simons departs PSV to re-sign with French champions PSG
Xavi Simons spent one year at PSV, making 34 appearances and scoring 19 goals
Xavi Simons spent one year at PSV, making 34 appearances and scoring 19 goals
Reuters
Netherlands midfielder Xavi Simons (20) has left PSV Eindhoven to complete a transfer to Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain, the Eredivisie club announced on Sunday.

The former Barcelona academy player made a move to PSV on a five-year deal from PSG last year upon the expiry of his contract.

Simons left Spain to join the French capital in 2019 before making his professional debut in 2021 and winning the league and Coupe de France.

"Xavi Simons immediately leaves the training camp to complete the transfer with Paris St Germain," PSV said in a statement.

Simons helped PSV secure a second-place finish in the Dutch top flight, making 34 appearances, scoring 19 goals and registering eight assists.

He has won the KNVB Cup, Johan Cruyff Shield and Eredivisie's top scorer award during his time at the club.

"The attacker came to PSV last year and became an important player in Ruud van Nistelrooy's (former manager) team," the club added.

Mentions
FootballEredivisiePSVSimons XaviParis SGTransfer News
Related Articles
Six players that could be the Eredivisie’s next big exports this summer
'Excited' Lionel Messi signs contract with Inter Miami until 2025
Talismanic forward Dusan Tadic to leave Ajax upon request
Show more
Football
Why all of Europe’s biggest clubs are after Lyon’s latest prodigy Rayan Cherki
Transfer News LIVE: Simons heads back to PSG, Inter Miami unveil Lionel Messi
Updated
Confident Australia ready for World Cup test, says keeper Mackenzie Arnold
While women's football boasts fierce LGBT advocates, FIFA reviews transgender rules
Germany can learn from previous heartbreak, Schuller says ahead of World Cup
Women's World Cup players aim to break down remaining barriers for working mothers
Wales captain Aaron Ramsey leaves Nice by mutual consent, signs for boyhood club Cardiff
Former referee Mike Dean quits Premier League VAR role
After back-to-back narrow World Cup misses, defender Bronze hopes this is England's year
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Updated
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Simons heads back to PSG, Inter Miami unveil Lionel Messi
Unseeded Marketa Vondrousova upsets favourite Ons Jabeur to win Wimbledon title
Tennis Tracker: Vondrousova wins championship in straight-set victory over Jabeur
Most painful defeat ever, says heart-broken Wimbledon runner-up Jabeur

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |