RTL are interested in securing broadcasting rights for the Bundesliga

Germany's RTL is considering throwing its hat into the ring to secure broadcasting rights for Bundesliga soccer matches, its CEO said on Thursday.

"We are looking at everything that comes onto the market in terms of sports rights - including the Bundesliga rights, of course," said Thomas Rabe.

"However, we have not yet decided whether and, if so, how we will bid for the rights."