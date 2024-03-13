Bayer Leverkusen forward Boniface nears return after injury

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Bayer Leverkusen forward Boniface nears return after injury
Bayer Leverkusen forward Boniface nears return after injury
Victor Boniface alongside Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso
Victor Boniface alongside Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso
AFP
Nigerian striker Victor Boniface (23) is set for a return to Bayer Leverkusen in April, according to manager Xabi Alonso.

Boniface has been sidelined for three months due to an adductor injury. He last featured for Leverkusen in their 4-0 win over Bochum in December, impressing since joining from Royale Union SG last summer. 

Boniface's stellar performance saw him notch 16 goals and 8 assists across all competitions, earning him a call-up to Nigeria's Africa Cup of Nations squad but the injury forced him to be replaced by Terem Moffi (24).

According to Bild, Xabi noted: “His (Boniface) development is very good; the recovery is going in the right direction. That’s very positive. 

“We expect Boniface soon, I don’t know, but it won’t be until May, maybe April, and that’s very good for us, having Boniface back. Boni works very well, with great professionalism, twice a day. We need players who have the desire to be back.”

Leverkusen are yet to lose a single game in the German Bundesliga this season topping the table with 67 points from 25 games.

Arsenal is reportedly looking to bolster their attacking options in the upcoming summer transfer window. 

The club has compiled a shortlist of four potential strikers, including Nigerian internationals Victor Osimhen (24) and Boniface.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaBoniface VictorMoffi TeremOsimhen VictorBayer LeverkusenAfrican footballNigeria
Football
Wes Brown admits Man Utd must improve against Liverpool in crunch FA Cup quarter-final
Lecce appoint Luca Gotti as coach following Roberto D'Aversa headbutt
Derby Week: Mexico's heated Super Clasico is a duel of millionaires and traditionalists
Jurgen Klopp says no U-turn on Liverpool exit despite return of Michael Edwards
Danish Superliga wins EU lawsuit forbidding Super League to register name as trademark
Arsenal's dramatic shootout victory over Porto can fuel Premier League title bid
Anderson Lopes volley takes 10-man Marinos into Asian Champions League semis
Spanish police arrest six over robberies of LaLiga footballers' homes
Ramsey in Wales' Euro 2024 play-off squad despite lack of game time
Most Read
Arsenal move into Champions League quarter-finals after edging Porto on penalties
Al Hilal seal Asian Champions League semi-final spot and set world record for wins
Champions League last 16 to feature seeded draw in next season's revamp
'Feels like I never left': Simona Halep returns to court in Miami

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings