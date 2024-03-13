Bayer Leverkusen forward Boniface nears return after injury

Nigerian striker Victor Boniface (23) is set for a return to Bayer Leverkusen in April, according to manager Xabi Alonso.

Boniface has been sidelined for three months due to an adductor injury. He last featured for Leverkusen in their 4-0 win over Bochum in December, impressing since joining from Royale Union SG last summer.

Boniface's stellar performance saw him notch 16 goals and 8 assists across all competitions, earning him a call-up to Nigeria's Africa Cup of Nations squad but the injury forced him to be replaced by Terem Moffi (24).

According to Bild, Xabi noted: “His (Boniface) development is very good; the recovery is going in the right direction. That’s very positive.

“We expect Boniface soon, I don’t know, but it won’t be until May, maybe April, and that’s very good for us, having Boniface back. Boni works very well, with great professionalism, twice a day. We need players who have the desire to be back.”

Leverkusen are yet to lose a single game in the German Bundesliga this season topping the table with 67 points from 25 games.

Arsenal is reportedly looking to bolster their attacking options in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The club has compiled a shortlist of four potential strikers, including Nigerian internationals Victor Osimhen (24) and Boniface.