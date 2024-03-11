EXCLUSIVE: Ze Roberto on Brazil's new direction & Bayer Leverkusen's success

At 49, and having been retired for six years, Ze Roberto is still involved in football. The former Brazilian national team player, now a high-performance mentor and Betsson ambassador, spoke to Flashscore at the SBC Summit Rio, a trade fair for the gaming and betting industry.

The chat with Ricardo Duarte, Audio Country Manager of Flashscore Brazil, is in the latest episode of the Flashscore Brazil Podcast, which also covers the final stretch of the Campeonato Paulista, Pernambucano and Paranaense with Flashscore commentators Eduardo Geraque and Fabio Azevedo.

In the interview, Ze Roberto celebrated the regulation of betting in Brazil, which he sees as beneficial for athletes. The former player also listed what needs to improve in the national team and in Brazilian football, and also enthused about the great form of Bayer Leverkusen, his former club, which he voted the best team in Europe.

Check out the main excerpts from the conversation below.

Q: "You're now very much involved in the betting world, even as a Betsson ambassador. Do you believe that regulation is important for athletes?"

A: "Of course. It's important for athletes to be able to tell the difference. Of course, they know, but it's so that there's no conflict. This transparency is very important."

"Can it work as a defence for athletes?"

"Absolutely. Especially because athletes are always very exposed in their daily lives. And today, with the advance of technology, you can be seen in your own home. So this transparency and regulation will be very important for athletes to be able to practise their profession, and also for punters to know that there is regulation. The athlete will continue, and must always be 100% professional."

"You talk about high performance, and perhaps you are one of the main symbols of this. Is the Brazilian national team lacking in performance or is their issue more mental pressure?"

"Football has changed a lot. In the past, the Selecao gained a lot of prominence playing football where technique and pace prevailed. Over the last few years, that has changed and everything has become an even playing field. Brazil needs to realise that football has moved on and changed. You can't play today if you're just talented. If you don't perform physically, you fall behind, because football has become very physical.

"Brazilian football is gradually understanding this, implementing new training methods at grass-roots level so that clubs can train players with this modern football mentality. Of course, it needs to improve and make progress on many things, but I think it's on the right track.

"We had a recent change, Dorival was chosen as the new coach and, in his first call-up, he changed the group of players that had been there since Tite's time. Diniz kept the base, and Dorival has changed a lot of pieces. This change needs to happen. This change of philosophy, within modern football, needs to exist. Dorival has a lot of that. I hope that Brazil will return to the football it always had before."

"Did you like the changes?"

"I liked them. There were some interesting names. Wendell, from Porto, has improved a lot in recent seasons. He's come from a long career in Germany and has developed a lot. And in his two years at Porto, he's managed to reach a level that deserved his call-up.

"There's also Savinho, from Girona. He's having a great season and is a young player. New blood is needed. Dorival has given this opportunity to younger players."

Xabi Alonso's heroics

"I wanted to talk about Leverkusen. What are your views on Xabi Alonso and Alejandro Grimaldo? They're having an incredible season."

"Leverkusen, for me, are going to be Bundesliga champions. They're breaking the record for games without losing, with goals, a model of play. Xabi Alonso arrived and, in a very short time at the club, he implemented his work philosophy, and put the pieces together.

"Today, Leverkusen, along with City, are the two teams that play the best football in Europe. And Leverkusen have everything it takes to win not only the Bundesliga but also the other competitions they compete in. Xabi Alonso is doing a great job, and the fruits of his labour are sure to come, which are titles."

"Will you be celebrating these titles?"

"Absolutely, because if Leverkusen win the Bundesliga it will be the first title in the club's history. When I played there, we got very close. In the 2001/02 season, we went to the Champions League final, played in the German Cup final and played Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title right up until the last few games.

"But this year, I think it's going to be all right because we're playing some great football with 10 games to go in the Bundesliga. We're rooting for Leverkusen to win, to make history, and also to level the playing field a little."

"Brazilian football has been going through a lot of turbulence, with attacks on Fortaleza's bus, players saying that it's mentally exhausting. For you, who played here for so many years: what's wrong with Brazilian football? What needs to be done?"

"There needs to be punishment. As long as there's no punishment, as long as the law isn't enforced. I can't even say they're fans, they're vandals.

"I just hope that severe punishment is meted out to the hooligans before anything more serious happens to the players. Brazilian football needs to improve in many ways. Not just football, but also organisation, security. There's a lot that needs to be improved."