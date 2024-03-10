Bayer Leverkusen continue irresistible form against Wolfsburg to take step closer to title

Bayer Leverkusen ended a winless seven-game run at home against Wolfsburg by beating them 2-0 at the BayArena to move back to 10 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

Unsurprisingly, the league leaders started the first half stronger, as Florian Wirtz hit the woodwork for the sixth time this season after a sublime Granit Xhaka pass.

A few minutes later, Moritz Jenz was sent off for a second bookable offence, giving the hosts a man advantage. Leverkusen took that with open arms, as Nathan Tella headed home his seventh goal this season after a lovely cross from Alejandro Grimaldo.

Wolfsburg’s best chance fell to Cédric Zesiger, whose shot was tipped over by Lukas Hradecky, but they were largely second-best.

The hosts dominated early second-half proceedings with their man advantage, but surprisingly did not create many chances. Xhaka’s long-range strike was parried away by Koen Casteels in the 70th minute, before Grimaldo fired just over moments later.

Substitute Jonas Hofmann stung the palms of Casteels from distance late on, before a brilliant Wirtz finish doubled Leverkusen’s lead.

The German struck the woodwork again, but this time his volley went in off the inside of the post after he was picked out superbly by Exequiel Palacios.

Wirtz scored the second for Leverkusen AFP

The referee decided not to add any time on, as Xabi Alonso’s men ran out comfortable winners, meaning they still remarkably remain unbeaten in all competitions.

As for the visitors, Niko Kovač’s side did not offer as much as a shot in the second half, as they stay in 13th and are now winless in 10 league matches.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

