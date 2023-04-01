Guirassy makes history as Stuttgart go top of the league with win over Darmstadt

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Guirassy makes history as Stuttgart go top of the league with win over Darmstadt
Guirassy makes history as Stuttgart go top of the league with win over Darmstadt
Guirassy now has 10 goals from his first five Bundesliga seasons
Guirassy now has 10 goals from his first five Bundesliga seasons
AFP
Serhou Guirassy continued his brilliant form to help Stuttgart come from behind and beat SV Darmstadt 98 3-1, maintaining Die Schwaben’s unbeaten record in Bundesliga against Die Lilien.

Sebastian Hoeness' side has enjoyed an impressive start to this campaign, which was reflected in the opening encounters of their meeting with the struggling Darmstadt.

They still found themselves behind in the 17th minute, though, as having missed the target with his header at the other end, Dan-Axel Zagadou diverted Tim Skarke’s low cross past a helpless Alexander Nubel for the first goal Stuttgart have conceded in four games at the MHPArena.

Undeterred, Stuttgart continued playing their flowing football and equalised just five minutes after falling behind.

The prolific Guirassy turned provider by holding off Christoph Klarer and laying the ball off for Enzo Millot, who slid his effort past Marcel Schuhen to score in back-to-back matches.

The striker soon returned to his usual role, collecting Chris Fuhrich’s pass and turning away from Clemens Riedel before firing a thunderbolt into the top corner to remarkably score his ninth Bundesliga goal from as many shots on target this term.

Guirassy continued to threaten and could have then had another when the ball fell to him in the box shortly after the break if it wasn’t for a brilliant block from Klarer.

The Guinea international then linked up beautifully with Fuhrich who clinically placed the ball past Schuhen, although he had been offside by the finest of margins before laying the ball off.

Millot had also impressed for Die Schwaben, although the Frenchman could only conjure a tame shot that harmlessly rolled to Schuhen after another brilliant touch from Guirassy.

Torsten Lieberknecht’s side refused to give in, but more brilliance from Guirassy snatched away any remaining hope.

The striker latched onto Pascal Stenzel’s pass to delicately dink the ball over Schuhen and join Robert Lewandowski as the second-ever player to score 10 goals in the first five matches of a Bundesliga season, while Stuttgart continued their perfect home record this season to go top ahead of the weekend fixtures.

On the other hand, Darmstadt tasted defeat for the fourth time this term after earning their first point last time out.

Stuttgart - Darmstadt match ratings
Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Serhou Guirassy (Stuttgart)

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
VfB StuttgartFootballDarmstadtBundesliga
Related Articles
Explosive Leipzig score five goals in second half demolition of Stuttgart
Behrens hat-trick fires stellar Union past Mainz in Bundesliga, Eintracht win derby
Leverkusen edge Leipzig on goals-galore opening Saturday of Bundesliga season
Show more
Football
Bronze and Hemp help England to sink Scotland in Women's Nations League opener
Football Tracker: Stuttgart go top of Bundesliga, Nice beat rivals Monaco with late goal
Updated
Balogun the villain for Monaco as Nice leave it late to take derby spoils
Late penalty gives embattled Spain 3-2 win over Sweden in Nations League
Pablo Longoria to remain Marseille president despite feud with fans
Xavi extends contract as Barcelona manager until 2025
Updated
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expecting 'solid' West Ham to be tricky opponents
North London derby at Arsenal is a 'hell of a challenge', says Postecoglou
Hack the weekend: Tottenham and Marseille travel to take on arch rivals
Most Read
Who's missing: Eleven players sidelined for Manchester United against Burnley
Editors' Picks: Derby day arrives as heavyweights collide in the Rugby World Cup
Football Tracker: Stuttgart go top of Bundesliga, Nice beat rivals Monaco with late goal
Champions League Team of the Week: Joao Felix in top form, German defenders impress

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings