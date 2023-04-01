Guirassy makes history as Stuttgart go top of the league with win over Darmstadt

Guirassy makes history as Stuttgart go top of the league with win over Darmstadt

Guirassy now has 10 goals from his first five Bundesliga seasons

Serhou Guirassy continued his brilliant form to help Stuttgart come from behind and beat SV Darmstadt 98 3-1, maintaining Die Schwaben’s unbeaten record in Bundesliga against Die Lilien.

Sebastian Hoeness' side has enjoyed an impressive start to this campaign, which was reflected in the opening encounters of their meeting with the struggling Darmstadt.

They still found themselves behind in the 17th minute, though, as having missed the target with his header at the other end, Dan-Axel Zagadou diverted Tim Skarke’s low cross past a helpless Alexander Nubel for the first goal Stuttgart have conceded in four games at the MHPArena.

Undeterred, Stuttgart continued playing their flowing football and equalised just five minutes after falling behind.

The prolific Guirassy turned provider by holding off Christoph Klarer and laying the ball off for Enzo Millot, who slid his effort past Marcel Schuhen to score in back-to-back matches.

The striker soon returned to his usual role, collecting Chris Fuhrich’s pass and turning away from Clemens Riedel before firing a thunderbolt into the top corner to remarkably score his ninth Bundesliga goal from as many shots on target this term.

Guirassy continued to threaten and could have then had another when the ball fell to him in the box shortly after the break if it wasn’t for a brilliant block from Klarer.

The Guinea international then linked up beautifully with Fuhrich who clinically placed the ball past Schuhen, although he had been offside by the finest of margins before laying the ball off.

Millot had also impressed for Die Schwaben, although the Frenchman could only conjure a tame shot that harmlessly rolled to Schuhen after another brilliant touch from Guirassy.

Torsten Lieberknecht’s side refused to give in, but more brilliance from Guirassy snatched away any remaining hope.

The striker latched onto Pascal Stenzel’s pass to delicately dink the ball over Schuhen and join Robert Lewandowski as the second-ever player to score 10 goals in the first five matches of a Bundesliga season, while Stuttgart continued their perfect home record this season to go top ahead of the weekend fixtures.

On the other hand, Darmstadt tasted defeat for the fourth time this term after earning their first point last time out.

Stuttgart - Darmstadt match ratings Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Serhou Guirassy (Stuttgart)

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.