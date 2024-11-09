Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Last-gasp goal rescues point for rock-bottom Bochum against Bayer Leverkusen

Last-gasp goal rescues point for rock-bottom Bochum against Bayer Leverkusen

Chris Wilson
Bochum's Japanese midfielder Koji Miyoshi celebrates his late goal
Bochum's Japanese midfielder Koji Miyoshi celebrates his late goalIna Fassbender / AFP
Bayer 04 Leverkusen stretched their unbeaten away Bundesliga run to 22 matches but were still held to a 1-1 draw by VfL Bochum as they lost more ground to league-leaders Bayern Munich.

While it would be unfair to suggest Leverkusen were on the back foot in the opening stages against Bochum, it was the hosts who started the brighter.

Yet they were dealt a harsh footballing lesson midway through the first half when they were hit with the ultimate sucker punch.

A momentary lapse of concentration in the Bochum back line saw them switch off to a Florian Wirtz ball, and Patrick Schick took it in his path before squeezing an effort in off post.

The visitors were in the ascendancy from that point on, and they were incredibly unlucky not to double their advantage soon after when Jeremie Frimpong forced a fine save out of Patrick Drewes.

Bochum certainly weren’t out of the game though and displayed their threat when Moritz Broschinski made the most of a turnover in possession, lashing an effort goalwards from the edge of the box. Lukas Hradecky, however, was equal to it.

It was always likely to be difficult for Bochum to get back into the match, but they made a good fist of it after half-time.

They were looking much more threatening in the final third, although creating clear-cut opportunities was still proving problematic.

The game was almost placed beyond any reasonable doubt 20 minutes from time when Frimpong angled in off the right and rifled an effort high into the roof of the net, but the offside flag cut short his joy.

It was a somewhat uncharacteristic performance from Leverkusen at times, with more of an emphasis on seeing the game out when last season they’d probably have gone for the jugular.

That approach was punished in brutal fashion in the dying moments too, when Koji Miyoshi pounced on a loose ball in the area and squeezed home an effort at the near post to frustrate Die Werkself and secure just a second Bundesliga point of the season.

Xabi Alonso's reigning champions are now nine points adrift of Bayern at the summit and cannot afford to drop many more points if they are to defend the Meisterschale.

Key match stats
Key match statsOpta by StatsPerform

Flashscore Man of the Match: Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Check out the match summary here

Mentions
FootballBayer LeverkusenBochumBundesliga
Related Articles
Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso demands focus over 90 minutes against Bochum to improve
Bayer Leverkusen search for confidence-boosting win over Bundesliga strugglers Bochum
Ex-Wolfsburg boss Hecking appointed head coach of Bundesliga strugglers Bochum
Show more
Football
FlashFocus: 'Bad boy' Arnautovic still remains player to fear as reputation improves
Trent Alexander-Arnold's injury casts shadow over Liverpool's win over Villa
Melbourne's Kisnorbo not letting Victory's best start in a decade get to his head
Atlanta United knock Lionel Messi's Inter Miami out of MLS playoffs
Juventus coach Thiago Motta states club 'deserved to win' after Turin derby victory
New York City advance to MLS playoffs semi-finals with nail-biting win over Cincinnati
Guardiola hopes Manchester City can 'clear heads' and come back stronger after break
Nunez and Salah do the damage as Liverpool go five points clear with Aston Villa win
Lee and Barcola bag braces as PSG defeat Angers to maintain lead in Ligue 1
Football Tracker: Liverpool defeat Aston Villa as Juventus and PSG pick up wins
Updated
Most Read
Football Tracker: Liverpool defeat Aston Villa as Juventus and PSG pick up wins
Gauff fights back to beat Zheng to WTA Finals title and record payout in Riyadh
Alexander Ovechkin Goal Tracker: Capitals star closing in on Gretzky's record
Guardiola left confused by undercooked Grealish's England call-up

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings