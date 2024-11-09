Advertisement
Scores
News
More
'No easy games' in Bundesliga, says Kompany after Bayern Munich edge St. Pauli

Reuters
Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer, Harry Kane, Kim Min-Jae, Thomas Muller and Serge Gnabry celebrate after the match
Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer, Harry Kane, Kim Min-Jae, Thomas Muller and Serge Gnabry celebrate after the matchReuters / Lisi Niesner
Bayern Munich's 1-0 win at promoted St. Pauli on Saturday may have been far from impressive but it shows there are no easy games in the Bundesliga, said the Bavarians' coach Vincent Kompany.

Bayern had scored 12 goals in their previous three league games going into the encounter in Hamburg but they struggled against the disciplined hosts who staunchly refused to capitulate.

It took a stunning long-range Jamal Musiala shot in the 22nd minute to decide the game.

"When you look at what Leverkusen did in Bochum and what Dortmund did in Mainz, there are no easy games and today was a tough game. It's a very good win for us," Kompany said.

While Bayern narrowly won their game, champions Bayer Leverkusen conceded an 89th-minute goal to draw 1-1 at bottom club Bochum while fellow Champions League club Borussia Dortmund slumped to a 3-1 loss at Mainz 05, their fourth straight loss on the road in the league.

"This game came at a tricky moment for us because we had a Champions League game on Wednesday," said Kompany, whose team beat Benfica 1-0 in the European competition.

"We played against a very compact team, with high energy and a very good game management. Even when we scored the first goal, they didn't panic and stayed patient.

"They put a bit more pressure towards the end of the game. I can value this win a lot," added Kompany.

Bayern are top of the Bundesliga on 26 points, six ahead of RB Leipzig, who take on Borussia Monchengladbach later on Saturday.

Bayer Leverkusen remain in fourth place on 17 points with Dortmund in seventh on 16.

Catch up on all the Bundesliga results here.

