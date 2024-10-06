Rock-bottom Bundesliga side Bochum fire coach Zeidler after horror start

Sitting dead last at the bottom of the Bundesliga table, Bochum on Sunday fired coach Peter Zeidler (62), a day after Saturday's 3-1 loss at fellow strugglers Hoffenheim.

The club also let go of sporting director Marc Lettau. Bochum needed to win a relegation playoff against second-division Fortuna Duesseldorf to stay in the top flight last season, but have struggled so far this campaign.

Bochum have picked up just one point in their opening seven matches while they were the only top-flight side eliminated from the German Cup in the first round.

The club did not indicate who would replace Zeidler, with next Sunday's home match against league leaders Bayern Munich on the horizon.