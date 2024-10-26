Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  Stuttgart end famous week with narrow victory over Holstein Kiel

Stuttgart end famous week with narrow victory over Holstein Kiel

Danny Lewis
Toure was the star of the show
Toure was the star of the showProfimedia
El Bilal Toure was involved in both Stuttgart goals as Die Schwaben beat Holstein Kiel 2-1, meaning they have lost just one of their 25 home Bundesliga matches under Sebastian Hoeness.

Stuttgart entered this contest off the back of their historic Champions League victory over Juventus, and they were met by a determined Kiel side awaiting a more modest but no less meaningful piece of domestic history.

The hosts still had threatening moments in the opening quarter-hour, as Jamie Leweling made a burst forward before firing wide and Fabian Rieder’s strike from range was tipped over by Timon Weiner.

Their quality told in the 19th minute, when Toure drove forward and offloaded the ball for Deniz Undav to apply a delightfully scooped finish.

Die Storche didn’t panic and continued to play their game but were met by an uncompromising Stuttgart backline, with Anrie Chase doing particularly well to deal with Benedikt Pichler.

The home attack was more free-flowing, although Leweling dinked his attempt wide and Rieder’s effort was tipped past the post by Weiner.

When it seemed Pichler finally had a sight of goal, Maximilian Mittelstadt got across brilliantly to block his shot and Patrick Erras’ header from the ensuing corner hit Fiete Arp.

Angelo Stiller and Jeff Chabot then came close for Stuttgart before the break, and more link-up play between Toure and Undav created a chance 10 minutes after the restart but the latter struck wide.

The match stats
The match statsStatsPerform

Leweling hit a shot from range that Weiner initially spilled before reacting quickly enough to stop the ball from trickling over the line, but the goalkeeper had no hope of denying a sublime curling strike from Toure moments later.

There was a dampener for the hosts, though, as having been booked just three minutes earlier, Chabot received another for his reaction to Steven Skrzybski’s challenge on Mittelstadt.

That moment brought an extra edge to proceedings and Kiel renewed their hopes in the 84th minute when Bundesliga debutant Phil Harres headed against the crossbar and Armin Gigovic fired past Alexander Nubel from the rebound.

They couldn’t level the scoreline but the numbers on the pitch ended even, as Arp earned two yellows in six minutes for fouls on Stiller and Josha Vagnoman.

The result saw Stuttgart earn back-to-back wins in all competitions having gone without a victory in the previous four, while Kiel’s have already suffered six Bundesliga defeats this term.

Flashscore Man of the Match: El Bilal Toure (Stuttgart)

See more about the match here

Mentions
FootballVfB StuttgartHolstein KielBundesliga
