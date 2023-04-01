Tella double sees Bayer Leverkusen continue incredible run against Darmstadt

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Tella double sees Bayer Leverkusen continue incredible run against Darmstadt
Tella double sees Bayer Leverkusen continue incredible run against Darmstadt
Nathan Tella scored a double for Bayer Leverkusen
Nathan Tella scored a double for Bayer Leverkusen
AFP
Bayer Leverkusen returned to winning ways in the Bundesliga by beating Darmstadt 2-0, extending their incredible unbeaten start to the season to a club record 29 matches.

The media circus surrounding Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso can’t have helped the title chasers as they were held to a draw by Borussia Monchengladbach last week.

The visitors set out to put that result right, and ought to have been ahead inside 20 minutes when Alejandro Grimaldo picked out Adam Hlozek inside the box, but the Czech international fired narrowly wide of the far post.

Die Werkself were far from their vintage best in the opening period, but rather unsurprisingly, it was Grimaldo who unlocked the Darmstadt defence to break the deadlock with his fifth assist in as many games.

The Spaniard’s pinpoint cross from the left found the arriving Nathan Tella at the back post to head home, vindicating his selection on the right over Jeremie Frimpong.

Key match stats
Flashscore

The visitors’ lead was a slender one at the break, but they at least restricted Darmstadt to very little at the other end. A second goal may not have been essential, but it was certainly welcomed by the travelling faithful when it arrived in spectacular fashion.

Slid in on the right by Florian Wirtz, Tella doubled his personal tally with a venomous strike that rocketed its way past the goalkeeper and in.

Darmstadt had nothing in response to falling two behind and came close to a more embarrassing scoreline when Wirtz curled his effort against the crossbar.

Regardless, Leverkusen registered an important victory that serves as a good warm-up for their showdown with Bayern next week in this enthralling title race. Darmstadt, meanwhile, remain rooted to the foot of the table and six points from safety after their winless run reached 13 matches.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaBayer LeverkusenDarmstadtTella Nathan
Related Articles
Bayern face bogey side Gladbach with Leverkusen in their sights
Bayer Leverkusen fail to extend Bundesliga lead following goalless draw with Monchengladbach
Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso shoots down Liverpool speculation
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Ivory Coast down to 10-men versus Mali, AC Milan win thriller
Updated
Qatar edge Uzbekistan on penalties to set up Asian Cup semi-final with Iran
Ghalenoei slams Iran media critics after sealing Asian Cup semi-final spot
Newcastle and Luton share the spoils in eight-goal thriller at St. James’ Park
Bayern come back to beat Gladbach and keep pressure on Bayer in Bundesliga
Iran eliminate Japan from Asian Cup after Jahanbakhsh nets late penalty
Updated
Real's Rudiger doubtful for Madrid derby, Ancelotti to make late decision
Branthwaite rescues point for Everton against Spurs at Goodison
OPINION: Why Emile Smith Rowe could be the January surprise Arsenal needed
Most Read
Football Tracker: Ivory Coast down to 10-men versus Mali, AC Milan win thriller
Son guides South Korea to Asian Cup semis with extra-time winner against Australia
Former Brazil and Barcelona defender Dani Alves set for rape trial in Spain
Lookman scores again as Nigeria edge past Angola into AFCON semi-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings