Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Arne Slot can do no wrong as Liverpool's stand-ins deliver at Leipzig

Arne Slot can do no wrong as Liverpool's stand-ins deliver at Leipzig

Reuters
Slot has won 11 of his 12 games in charge of Liverpool
Slot has won 11 of his 12 games in charge of LiverpoolREUTERS / Lisi Niesner
Liverpool manager Arne Slot (46) praised his stand-in players as two of them -- Darwin Nunez (25) and Caoimhin Kelleher (25) -- helped maintain the club's scintillating start to the season with a 1-0 victory away to RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

The win was Liverpool's third out of three in the Champions League and meant they have won their first six games away from home to start the season, a new club record.

Dutchman Slot has won 11 of his 12 games since replacing Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, also a club record.

He appears to have the Midas touch at the moment and even when he is forced to field second-choice players, he comes up trumps, as was the case in Leipzig on Wednesday.

Nunez has been used largely as a substitute this season but an injury to Diogo Jota meant the often-frustrating Uruguayan was handed a start and he took full advantage.

He scored the winner, had a nailed-on penalty turned down and forced a great save from Leipzig keeper Peter Gulacsi in a performance full of energy and endeavour.

Slot was annoyed that his side failed to kill off the game and Liverpool endured some nervy moments in the closing stages with Kelleher, again standing in for the injured Alisson, producing two wonderful saves to preserve his side's lead.

"We are very fortunate. It's also normal at a club like ours to have two very good players in every position," Slot said.

"We are happy that we have two excellent goalkeepers. But it's not only him - other players who maybe haven't played that much this season or haven't been starting also showed up today."

Nunez's second goal of the season was a tap-in and Mohamed Salah's header might have been going in anyway.

But it was a reward for an industrious display.

"What I liked from Darwin was that he was also strong, comfortable on the ball, kept the ball a lot, fighting if he had to defend, so he made it a really difficult game for the two centre backs of Leipzig," Slot said.

"And then for him scoring, I think that is always nice for a striker to be on the scoresheet."

Leaders Liverpool now travel to Arsenal for a crunch Premier League game on Sunday when victory would put them seven points clear of a side many tipped for the title.

Salah was spared the last 30 minutes in Leipzig as he was substituted and while the Egyptian looked aghast at going off, even that decision worked out well for Slot.

"We have some injuries now so I have to take good care of the players that have played a lot and Mo is one of them and on Sunday, a big game is coming up again," Slot said.

"So, I need to use as many players as I can use for these next tough weeks and these tough months that are coming up, so that they are all prepared to play."

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueLiverpoolRB LeipzigDarwin NunezCaoimhin Kelleher
Related Articles
Darwin Nunez strike enough for Liverpool as VAR denies Leipzig in Champions League
Mikel Arteta counts cost of Arsenal win as injuries stack up ahead of Liverpool clash
Leipzig players 'not talking' about Klopp before Liverpool tie, says Openda
Show more
Football
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami have sights set on MLS Cup playoff triumph
Hansi Flick says Barca's triumph over Bayern boosts confidence ahead of Clasico
EXCLUSIVE: Yakubu on his pride representing Nigeria and dealing with infamous World Cup miss
Champions League review: Vini Jr. shines under UCL lights as Barcelona thrash Bayern
Vincent Kompany laments missed chances in Champions League loss at Barcelona
'Freak' Erling Haaland leaves Manchester City teammates 'speechless' after backheel
Ten Hag 'convinced' Man United on the right path to success ahead of Mourinho showdown
Inter break Young Boys hearts as Thuram nets late winner in Champions League
Erling Haaland scores twice with Manchester City strolling past Sparta Prague
Most Read
Pep Guardiola applauds Manchester City mentality ahead of Sparta Prague test
Bangladesh fight back to set up fascinating finale against South Africa
Football Tracker: Raphinha scores hattrick a Barca thrash Bayern, City and Inter win
Djokovic reportedly withdraws from Paris Masters, doubtful for ATP Finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings