Darwin Nunez strike enough for Liverpool as VAR denies Leipzig in Champions League

Liverpool continued the 100% start to this UEFA Champions League (UCL) campaign with a 1-0 victory over RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena - a result which means they have now won eight of their last nine UCL matches against Bundesliga sides.

The Merseysiders travelled to Germany in high spirits having made their best start to a campaign since 1990/91, however, Leipzig also had reason for optimism after an unbeaten start to the Bundesliga season.

It was the hosts who crafted the early efforts on goal, with Benjamin Šeško twice denied by Caoimhin Kelleher either side of Amadou Haidara’s powerful effort which was well saved by the Irishman.

Die Roten Bullen thought they had taken the lead with the half-hour approaching, but the assistant’s flag went up to rule out Loïs Openda’s improvised finish from the edge of the area.

The home fans experienced contrasting emotions within the space of a minute, as the Reds went up the other end and took the lead when Mohamed Salah’s goalbound header was poked into an empty net by Darwin Núñez - meaning Liverpool have now scored in their last 16 away UCL matches.

Arne Slot’s men went close twice more before HT, with Núñez and Virgil van Dijk both having headers saved by Péter Gulácsi.

The former Liverpool stopper was keeping Leipzig in the contest as he denied Cody Gakpo from close range before gathering Núñez’s wobbling effort to keep the deficit at one as the closing stages approached.

After Alexis Mac Allister had hit the crossbar from just outside the area, Kelleher - who had enjoyed a fairly quiet evening in the Liverpool goal - was called into action twice in as many minutes as he denied Šeško from close range before adjusting well to tip Xavi Simons’ dipping effort over the bar.

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Openda thought he had equalised late on, but the assistant’s flag spoiled the Belgian’s evening for a second time as the current Premier League leaders held on for victory to move level on points with Aston Villa at the top of the table at this early stage.

Leipzig, meanwhile, have now lost seven of their last nine H2Hs against English opposition, as they suffered a third UCL defeat in as many games to leave their chances of progression in danger.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool)

