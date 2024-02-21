Arsenal 'dreaming' of Champions League win at Wembley, says Arteta

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Arsenal 'dreaming' of Champions League win at Wembley, says Arteta
Arsenal 'dreaming' of Champions League win at Wembley, says Arteta
Arsenal's Spanish manager Mikel Arteta addresses a press conference on the eve of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie with Porto
Arsenal's Spanish manager Mikel Arteta addresses a press conference on the eve of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie with Porto
AFP
Mikel Arteta said the dream of Arsenal winning the club's first-ever Champions League at Wembley is in his players' minds as they make a long-awaited return to the knockout stages at Porto.

The Gunners have not reached the last 16 of the Champions League for seven years and last made it to the quarter-finals back in 2010.

However, they are in supreme form having smashed 21 goals in five Premier League wins since returning from a two-week winter break last month.

And there is the extra carrot for Champions League success this season with the final taking place in their home city of London at Wembley.

"It would be incredible to have that feeling to lift that cup in London on the 1st of June," Arteta told his pre-match press conference in northern Portugal.

"It’s there, it’s in our minds, and it’s a dream but it’s a lot of things that you have to earn the right before that, and tomorrow we’re going to have a big obstacle ahead of us."

Arteta's squad is short on Champions League experience, but the Spaniard said they have the belief that they can mix it with Europe's best.

"It’s great we have earned the right to be here. It’s been seven years since we’ve been at this table for this kind of match and 14 years since we’ve been able to go to the next stage," added Arteta.

"That’s the challenge, that’s what is ahead of us and we are really excited to face it, and to go for it with full belief.

"It’s true we don’t have the experience, that’s the reality – 95 per cent of the players have not played in this competition (before this season).

"They have never played in the last 16, I haven’t (as a coach), but we have so much enthusiasm and energy as well, and willingness with a point to prove that we are good enough and want to be there.

"That’s our desire and the passion with which we’re going to play the game tomorrow."

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueArteta MikelArsenal
Related Articles
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Europe shakes as PSG plan spree as Arsenal target new midfielder
Martin Odegaard insists free-scoring Arsenal want to win Champions League
Mikel Arteta says Arsenal have learnt lesson from last season's title disappointment
Show more
Football
Race for the Scudetto: Inter have the title wrapped up as Paredes shines for Roma
Bayern Munich and Thomas Tuchel agree to part ways at the end of the season
Updated
Dortmund's Hummels left dumbfounded over Eindhoven penalty award in Champions League tie
Atletico boss Simeone sweating on Griezmann fitness after ankle injury
Philadelphia Union and St. Louis City win CONCACAF Champions Cup first legs
Criticise Haaland & he'll 'shut your mouth', says Guardiola as Man City close on Liverpool
Son asks South Korea fans to forgive Lee as both apologise for Asian Cup bust-up
Manchester United's purchase by Ratcliffe and INEOS confirmed by club
De Jong penalty rescues draw for PSV against Dortmund in Champions League knockouts
Most Read
Lionel Messi again in spotlight ahead of first full MLS season
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Europe shakes as PSG plan spree as Arsenal target new midfielder
Australian Open champion Sabalenka loses in Dubai on return to action against Vekic
Tennis Tracker: Vekic stuns Sabalenka in Dubai, Murray wins first match since October

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings