Mikel Arteta says Arsenal have learnt lesson from last season's title disappointment

Arteta is confident that his side can last the pace this season
Arteta is confident that his side can last the pace this season
Reuters
Arsenal have learnt from their capitulation in last season's Premier League title race and are hoping to play with more consistency this time around in the "most important" part of the campaign, manager Mikel Arteta said.

The north London outfit were top of the league for nearly 250 days before their title challenge crumbled last season as they were overtaken by Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

They are once again involved in the title race this season and are third in the standings on 52 points from 24 games, two points behind leaders Liverpool and level with second-placed City, having played one more game than the champions.

Premier League table
Flashscore

"It's the most important part of the season. Every fixture is going to play a significant role in what we want to achieve," Arteta told reporters ahead of Saturday's game against Burnley at Turf Moor.

"Burnley is the most important one at the moment. With them, it's been extremely small margins. We have a very tough match on Saturday, we have to play with the same enthusiasm and the rest will come...

"We have learned a lot from last season, we have shown a lot of consistency in the team and now we want to make a step forward and keep that level of consistency."

The Spanish manager said he expects to have a full squad at his disposal.

"Some of them have been progressing more than others, we have got a training session today and I am positive we will get a few players back tomorrow," Arteta said.

"We have to go game-by-game and in the last few weeks we have had to play other players and we have not had players to do so, certain players we have tried to manage that in the best way.

"No big set-backs and Thomas Partey is progressing really well and I don't want to say too much, but it is looking good."

