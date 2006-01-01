Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Benfica's Renato Sanches set to make return from injury against Feyenoord

Benfica's Renato Sanches set to make return from injury against Feyenoord

Renato Sanches in action with Estrela's Andre Luiz
Renato Sanches in action with Estrela's Andre Luiz Reuters/Rodrigo Antunes
Benfica midfielder Renato Sanches (27) is due to return from injury in Wednesday’s Champions League tie against Feyenoord, his coach Bruno Lage said on the eve of the match.

Sanches suffered a hamstring injury in training last month and missed Benfica’s last six matches, including their wins over Red Star Belgrade and Atletico Madrid in their opening two Champions League matches.

“Let's be very clear about this because we have nothing to hide. Renato has been doing a lot of work, we had predicted that he could return a little earlier, then a little later, but I can confirm that Renato will be involved for the game against Feyenoord,” the coach told a press conference on Tuesday.

Sanches, who was a teenage prodigy at Benfica, has struggled for consistency since his record transfer to Bayern Munich aged 18 in 2016.

He has since played for Swansea City, Lille, Paris St Germain and AS Roma. PSG loaned him to Benfica this season.

Lage said only defensive midfielder Leandro Barreiro would be missing from the Benfica lineup for the match. He has a thigh injury.

Benfica are on a run of six successive victories, with their 4-0 home win over Atletico earlier this month one of the surprise results of the early stages of the new-look Champions League competition.

“It is important to highlight that the work we did ahead of the Atletico match happens for every game," Lage said.

"First, we understand what we did well in our previous game and we study the opponent in detail. We define the strategy, practise it and look to instil confidence in the players. That's what we do for every game, be it in the championship, in the Champions League or in the cup.

“We are confident, we’ve prepared very well and our confidence comes from the fact that when we transmit our ideas to the players, they feel confident that they can play a good game,” added Lage, who returned to coach Benfica last month after Roger Schmidt was fired.

Lage was Wolverhampton Wanderers manager in the Premier League in the 2021-22 season and briefly into the next campaign, before losing his job after a run of poor results.

”My time in the Premier League gave me experience that I didn’t have before, but that’s part of any coach’s experience," he told reporters.

"The more experience we have, the more we will learn. The way I work, we learn a lot from the assessments we make of our opponents, but above all from our own team.”

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueRenato SanchesBenficaFeyenoord
Related Articles
Atletico can take positives from humiliating 4-0 loss at Benfica, Simeone says
Brilliant Benfica condemn underwhelming Atletico Madrid to heavy defeat
Lopez urges Girona to keep fighting in Champions League after second loss
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Real Madrid comeback to thrash Dortmund, Arsenal and Aston Villa win
Updated
Vinicius hits hat-trick as Real Madrid fight back to beat Dortmund in epic
McGinn and Duran score quickfire double to guide Aston Villa past Bologna
Sluggish Arsenal grind out narrow win over Shakhtar Donetsk in Champions League
Last-gasp Stuttgart steal all three points from Juventus in Turin
Paris Saint-Germain come back to rescue point from PSV in Champions League
Tunisia sack coach Benzarti after shock AFCON qualifying defeat
Leipzig players 'not talking' about Klopp before Liverpool tie, says Openda
Jota out as Liverpool's injury list worsens ahead of RB Leipzig test
Late Laporte header earns Al Nassr victory in Asian Champions League
Most Read
Djokovic reportedly withdraws from Paris Masters, doubtful for ATP Finals
Mentality not enough to beat Real Madrid, says Dortmund coach Sahin
Football Tracker: Real Madrid comeback to thrash Dortmund, Arsenal and Aston Villa win
Ex-Manchester United striker Forlan to make professional tennis debut

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings