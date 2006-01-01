Advertisement
  4. Brest celebrate Champions League debut with impressive victory over Sturm Graz

Brest won in their first-ever European match
Brest celebrated their UEFA Champions League (UCL) debut with a famous victory, as goals from Hugo Magnetti and Abdallah Sima secured a 2-1 win over Sturm Graz.

The Pirates were not only making their bow in this competition, but also playing a first-ever game in European football. They were therefore keen to put on a show for a boisterous home crowd, who saw a Kenny Lala shot blocked after fewer than 15 seconds, while Magnetti fired off target from distance.

At the other end, Seedy Jatta thought he had broken the deadlock with a delightful dinked finish, only to have his celebrations cut short after being caught offside earlier in the move.

Shortly afterwards, the visitors found themselves 1-0 down when Magnetti converted a historic opener with a thunderbolt, chesting the ball down outside the area before hammering it into the bottom corner with a sweet swing of his right boot for Brest’s first-ever UCL goal.

Magnetti opened the scoring
That did not deter the Austrians, who looked set to head to the break behind after William Bøving’s fierce drive was well saved by Marco Bizot, but they equalised deep into injury time through a fortuitous own goal, as Bøving’s miscued shot ricocheted into the back of the net off Edimilson Fernandes.

The hosts were undeterred, with captain Brendan Chardonnet sending a header narrowly wide immediately after the break as they looked to retake the lead.

Minutes later, those home supporters were roaring once more thanks to a clear strike from Sima, who powerfully used his body to spin his man inside the area before hooking a shot past Kjell Scherpen.

Match stats
Sima had a chance to double the hosts’ lead with the next meaningful attack, although his flicked header flew wide. It mattered not, though, as Sturm Graz offered little by way of chances as they attempted to rescue a point, wilting as the 90 minutes wore on.

Indeed, their night went from bad to worse as Dimitri Lavalée received his marching orders late on, picking up a second yellow card for a foul on Magnetti.

As such, the Austrians are now nine UCL away games without a win stretching back to 2001, while Éric Roy’s side were left celebrating only a second victory of the season across all competitions.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Abdallah Sima (Brest)

See all the match stats here.

