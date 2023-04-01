Celtic fined for fans displaying Palestinian flags in Champions League game

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Celtic fined for fans displaying Palestinian flags in Champions League game
Celtic fined for fans displaying Palestinian flags in Champions League game
Celtic fans fly the Palestine flag at Celtic Park
Celtic fans fly the Palestine flag at Celtic Park
Reuters
Celtic have been fined £15,200 after their fans waved Palestinian flags during their Champions League match against Atletico Madrid last month in Glasgow, UEFA said on Wednesday.

The flags, which numbered in the hundreds, were deemed to be "provocative messages of an offensive nature", UEFA said in a statement.

Fans, who had been warned by the Scottish club not to display flags before the October 25th game, could be heard singing "You'll Never Walk Alone" while holding the Palestinian flags in a video shared widely on Instagram.

Supporters also unfurled two large banners at Celtic Park that read "Free Palestine" and "Victory to the Resistance".

Gaza's Hamas-run government says at least 13,300 Palestinians have been killed, including at least 5,600 children, in the war with Israel.

Celtic are fourth in Champions League Group E on one point after four games.

They were also fined £10,000 for fans blocking passageways and using pyrotechnics.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueCelticAtl. Madrid
Related Articles
Celtic demolished by Atletico as Spaniards claim European revenge, Lazio defeat Feyenoord
Celtic midfielder Hatate sidelined two months with hamstring injury
UCL Team of the Week: Brandt simply unstoppable as Pepe breaks Champions League record
Show more
Football
Barnsley kicked out of FA Cup for fielding ineligible player as Horsham advance instead
Shaw's return to training boosts injury-hit Man United ahead of Christmas period
EXCLUSIVE: After previous Arsenal interest, Ianis Stoica ready to make Europe talk again
"Argentina didn't deserve the win," Raphael Veiga insists after Brazil defeat
Who should Southgate start for England's opening game at Euro 2024?
'Not pleasant' comments fired up South Korea's Son for China clash
Leicester City defender Souttar hailed as Australia's 'cheat code'
World Cup winner Scaloni contemplates walking away from Argentina job
Coach Kenny doesn't expect to be offered new contract by Ireland after poor Euro campaign
Most Read
Which teams are in which pots for the Euro 2024 group stage draw
OPINION: Can Altay Bayindir step up amid Manchester United's goalkeeping crisis?
Tennis Tracker: Machac beats Thompson to give Czech Republic Davis Cup lead
Where are they now? England's 2017 U17 World Cup winning squad

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings