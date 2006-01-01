Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Champions League debutants Girona taking it one game at a time after double injury blow

Champions League debutants Girona taking it one game at a time after double injury blow

Girona manager Michel
Girona manager MichelReuters / Albert Gea
Girona have been hit by injury blows to Oriol Romeu (33) and Daley Blind (34) ahead of their Champions League home clash against Dutch side Feyenoord, but manager Michel (48) insisted on Tuesday that his side will go all out to win on a special night for the club.

The duo picked up their respective injuries during Girona's 1-1 LaLiga draw at Celta Vigo on Sunday, with Spanish midfielder Romeu now facing approximately eight weeks on the sidelines while Dutch defender Blind is out for four weeks.

Having never qualified for Europe's elite club competition in their 94-year history, Girona secured a place in the Champions League by finishing third in LaLiga last season, just four years after being promoted to the Spanish top flight.

"It's our new reality. We need to take it one game at a time," Michel told reporters ahead of Wednesday's game at the Estadi Montilivi.

"The midfield without Romeu is short-handed. But tomorrow, we need the best possible eleven to win. We have to look at it like that.

"I'm especially worried about the psychological issue. Romeu didn't play against Rayo Vallecano and got injured. The most important thing is that the head is fine. My concern is to go game by game and the team that plays will be the best possible."

Girona's recent record
Girona's recent recordFlashscore

After going toe-to-toe with Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona for much of the last campaign, Girona are now being tested by the best sides in Europe and Michel acknowledged that it is a challenge to juggle domestic and continental duties.

Girona have had an underwhelming start to the LaLiga season, winning two and drawing three of their eight matches to sit 12th with nine points. They lost their Champions League opener at Paris St Germain 1-0 last month.

"The pressure of playing LaLiga and Champions League is difficult. We want to win because making history in the Champions League is a dream for us. And for our fans, those who will be on the pitch and those who will be away," Michel said.

"Hearing the Champions League anthem at home will be historic in Girona. The maturity of this squad is great. We have players with a lot of experience who know how to handle this situation.

"From my perspective as a coach, from a management point of view, it is easier to manage the change towards the Champions League. From the 'boom' of playing in the Champions League you need to return to the reality of the league, which is what is going to give us the possibility to continue growing as a club."

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueOriol RomeuDaley BlindGironaFeyenoord
Related Articles
Wirtz shines as Bayer Leverkusen kick-start campaign with Feyenoord thrashing
Michel proud of Girona's Champions League debut despite last-minute loss to PSG
Luis Enrique compares Girona match to childbirth as PSG secure narrow win
Show more
Football
Bologna living the dream with Champions League clash at Liverpool
Russell Martin rallies 'soft' Saints for Arsenal battle after Bournemouth defeat
The Calcio Comment: Gasperini facing major test at flagging Atalanta
Vinicius takes control as Champions League holders Real Madrid face Lille
KFA breached rules in hiring of South Korea managers, ministry says
Saka says this is Arsenal's year after back-to-back Premier League misses
Manchester City's Matheus Nunes reportedly arrested for stealing phone in nightclub
EXCLUSIVE: Olunga's return from injury can spur Kenya to beat Cameroon in AFCON qualifiers
Milan's Fonseca upbeat despite loss to Leverkusen, laments penalty not awarded
Most Read
Manchester United captain Burno Fernandes has red card rescinded
Second-ranked Zverev battles illness ahead of Shanghai Masters after missing Beijing
Football Tracker: Haaland nets in City win over Slovan, Barcelona thrash Young Boys
Tennis Tracker: Gauff through in Beijing after Osaka retires, Fils secures title in Tokyo

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings