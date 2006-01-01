Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Wirtz shines as Bayer Leverkusen kick-start campaign with Feyenoord thrashing

Wirtz shines as Bayer Leverkusen kick-start campaign with Feyenoord thrashing

Florian Wirtz scored twice in Bayer's 4-0 win
Florian Wirtz scored twice in Bayer's 4-0 winMaurice van Steen / ANP / AFP
Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen made a perfect start to their UEFA Champions League campaign, destroying Feyenoord 4-0 at De Kuip to continue their imperious away form on the continent, losing just one of their last 11 trips in Europe.

After a season’s absence from the Champions League, the German champions wasted no time in leaving their mark on this year’s competition, racing to a four-goal lead before the break.

It started after just five minutes when Florian Wirtz scored his first of the night, stroking home from outside the box after pickpocketing Ramiz Zerrouki just inside the Feyenoord half.

One became two on the half-hour, this time Victor Boniface’s delightful no-look pass creating a crossing chance for Jeremie Frimpong, whose back-post delivery picked out Alejandro Grimaldo to turn in.

Now in the mood, Leverkusen continued to find joy in attack, as the ever-impressive Wirtz picked up his second of the night with a stunning first-time volley after being picked out by another sumptuous Frimpong cross.

The Man of the Match became the first-ever German to score two goals on his Champions League debut. If the opening three goals were easy on the eye, Die Werkself’s fourth was anything but.

Not that it counted for any less though, with Edmond Tapsoba’s header back across the face of goal causing issues for Timon Wellenreuther, who diverted the ball into his own net.

Key match stats
Key match statsOpta by StatsPerform

Humbled in the first half, Feyenoord at least put up a fight during the second period and on another day could’ve had a couple of goals of their own.

Antoni Milambo came close with an audacious backheel, while Ayase Ueda did manage to put the ball in the back of the net, only for the assistant’s flag to deny the substitute.

The second half was a much more low-key affair, with Alonso utilising their huge lead to rest some of his important players ahead of their return to Bundesliga action at the weekend.

It’s a rare loss for Feyenoord at their famed De Kuip, with the Dutch giants having only been beaten once in their previous 18 European home outings prior to this evening.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueBayer LeverkusenFeyenoordFlorian Wirtz
Related Articles
Ruben Dias praises Manchester City performance against ‘complete’ Inter
Sparta Prague's Nigerian star Victor Olatunji sets Champions League record
Dinamo Zagreb part ways with coach Jakirovic after 9-2 Bayern defeat
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Atletico hosting Leipzig, Barcelona and Arsenal in action
Updated
Vivian and Williams fire Athletic Club to LaLiga victory over Leganes
Turkish pair Akturkoglu and Kokcu help Benfica to win over Crvena zvezda
Hojlund and Mount's return could fuel United's winning run, says Ten Hag
Sean Dyche says Everton squad stretched for trip to Leicester
Munich to rename street next to Bayern stadium after Franz Beckenbauer
Ex-Arsenal star Jay Emmanuel-Thomas charged after huge cannabis seizure
Marseille fans banned from travelling to Lyon for heated Ligue 1 clash
Most Read
Gauff and Gilbert part company as coach looks ahead to 'next chapter'
Football Tracker: Atletico hosting Leipzig, Barcelona and Arsenal in action
Why Pep Lijnders’ new-look Salzburg team will be one to watch in Champions League
Wasteful Manchester City play out entertaining Champions League draw with Inter

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings