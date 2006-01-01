Wirtz shines as Bayer Leverkusen kick-start campaign with Feyenoord thrashing

Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen made a perfect start to their UEFA Champions League campaign, destroying Feyenoord 4-0 at De Kuip to continue their imperious away form on the continent, losing just one of their last 11 trips in Europe.

After a season’s absence from the Champions League, the German champions wasted no time in leaving their mark on this year’s competition, racing to a four-goal lead before the break.

It started after just five minutes when Florian Wirtz scored his first of the night, stroking home from outside the box after pickpocketing Ramiz Zerrouki just inside the Feyenoord half.

One became two on the half-hour, this time Victor Boniface’s delightful no-look pass creating a crossing chance for Jeremie Frimpong, whose back-post delivery picked out Alejandro Grimaldo to turn in.

Now in the mood, Leverkusen continued to find joy in attack, as the ever-impressive Wirtz picked up his second of the night with a stunning first-time volley after being picked out by another sumptuous Frimpong cross.

The Man of the Match became the first-ever German to score two goals on his Champions League debut. If the opening three goals were easy on the eye, Die Werkself’s fourth was anything but.

Not that it counted for any less though, with Edmond Tapsoba’s header back across the face of goal causing issues for Timon Wellenreuther, who diverted the ball into his own net.

Humbled in the first half, Feyenoord at least put up a fight during the second period and on another day could’ve had a couple of goals of their own.

Antoni Milambo came close with an audacious backheel, while Ayase Ueda did manage to put the ball in the back of the net, only for the assistant’s flag to deny the substitute.

The second half was a much more low-key affair, with Alonso utilising their huge lead to rest some of his important players ahead of their return to Bundesliga action at the weekend.

It’s a rare loss for Feyenoord at their famed De Kuip, with the Dutch giants having only been beaten once in their previous 18 European home outings prior to this evening.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

