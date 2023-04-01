Champions League final won't define career, says Manchester City's De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne celebrates with the trophy after winning the FA Cup
Kevin De Bruyne celebrates with the trophy after winning the FA Cup
Reuters
Kevin de Bruyne's (31) legacy will not be defined by the outcome of Saturday's Champions League final, the midfielder said ahead of Manchester City's showdown against Serie A side Inter Milan in Istanbul.

De Bruyne has won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups and five League Cups at City but European success has eluded the Belgian, who came closest to lifting the elusive trophy in 2021 when City suffered a 1-0 defeat against Chelsea in the final.

"It depends who you ask (whether City's status rests on winning the Champions League). Most of the guys have been incredible anyway," De Bruyne told British media.

"Will it help? Yes. But one 90 minutes doesn't define a career. I am on around 700 games. One 90 minutes out of 700 doesn't define my career. But obviously it helps."

City beat arch-rivals Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday to keep their bid for a historic treble alive, and will be favourites to beat Inter in this week's Champions League final.

"We deserved to win. I am very happy and very proud," De Bruyne said. "We should enjoy the next week and hopefully we can perform the best we can... Inter are a very good team. Finals are 50-50.

"It is always difficult. You have to manage these moments. There will be moments when it is tough but in the big moments we try to do our job. Inter have great players and we have respect for them. They haven't got to the final by beating easy teams."

