Dinamo Zagreb fans banned from European away games following death in Greece

Dinamo fans being taken to a magistrate in Athens, Greece
Dinamo fans being taken to a magistrate in Athens, Greece
Reuters
Dinamo Zagreb fans will not be allowed to attend the club's European away games this season after a Greek national was killed in clashes with AEK Athens supporters earlier this month, governing body UEFA said on Sunday.

More than 100 people, most of them Croatian citizens, have been charged over the clashes that led to 29-year-old AEK fan Michalis Katsouris being stabbed to death in Athens on August 8th.

The incidents occurred before a Champions League qualifier between the sides.

UEFA President Alexander Ceferin met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens this week and urged European soccer to "eliminate the cancer" of hooliganism.

The governing body, which had already banned both sets of fans from attending either leg of the qualifier, said it considers all matches involving Dinamo supporters "high risk".

"This was unfortunately confirmed by the extreme gravity of incidents due to the presence in Athens of GNK Dinamo supporters, in spite of the decision not to provide them with tickets for the match in question," UEFA said.

It added that Dinamo had to implement a strategy to eradicate football-related violence associated with the club.

AEK moved past Dinamo 4-3 on aggregate and will play Antwerp in the final play-off round.

Dinamo will continue their European campaign in the Europa League playoff round.

