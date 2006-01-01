Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Five-star Barcelona turn on the style to thrash Young Boys in Champions League

Five-star Barcelona turn on the style to thrash Young Boys in Champions League

Lewandowski has been on fire this season so far
Lewandowski has been on fire this season so farProfimedia
Barcelona made a swift return to winning ways, marking their first-ever competitive H2H against Young Boys with a dominant 5-0 victory in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) - ensuring that the Swiss side’s wait for a first away victory in the top tier of European football since 1960 goes on.

After falling to a shock defeat to Osasuna at the weekend, Hansi Flick would have demanded a response from his Barça side, and his players duly responded. Dominating possession in the early stages, the Catalan outfit made their domination count inside the opening 10 minutes. 

A spell of possession culminated with Lamine Yamal feeding Raphinha down the right before the Brazilian picked out Robert Lewandowski at the back post, and the Pole duly slammed the ball home - extending the Swiss side’s torrid run in the UCL of keeping just one clean sheet in 20 matches.

After weathering the early storm, Young Boys looked to be growing into the game after the half-hour, but Barca quickly put a stop to their growing momentum by surging into a three-goal lead before the break.

First, Raphinha was on hand to sweep home a rebound after Pedri’s shot was blocked, before the Spanish midfielder maestro delivered a free-kick that was powered home by a towering Inigo Martínez header.

Player ratings
Player ratingsFlashscore

Showing no signs of mercy, Barca picked up right where they left off after the restart and netted a fourth goal through Lewandowski, who nodded in from Martinez’s brilliant header back across goal from a corner.

Patrick Rahmen made a double switch in an attempt to salvage some pride for YB, and the changes seemed to spark some life into the visitors. 

Just after the hour mark, the away side had their two best chances in quick succession. First, Joel Monteiro struck the woodwork with a powerful effort, before Jaouen Hadjam had an effort cleared off the line.

However, Barca soon regained control of the contest, which was in part thanks to the introduction of Frenkie de Jong, who made his return after over five months out.

Sailing to victory, the Blaugrana added a fifth goal late on after Alejandro Balde’s cross into the box was turned into his own net by Mohamed Camara - capping off a comfortable evening for the Catalans, who after their surprise defeat away to Monaco on matchday one, knew the importance of securing three points ahead of their tie against Bayern Munich next time out. 

Young Boys’ struggles continue - the 17-time Swiss champions sit second-bottom domestically, and have fallen to heavy defeats in their opening two UCL games.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Raphinha (Barcelona)

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

Check out the Flashscore summary here

Mentions
FootballBarcelonaYoung BoysChampions LeagueRaphael Dias Belloli
Related Articles
Arsenal's Arteta reminisces on time at PSG ahead of Champions League clash
Hansi Flick to field Barcelona's first-choice players against Young Boys
UEFA bans Barcelona away fans for one Champions League game over racism
Show more
Football
Cameroon football president Eto'o considering challenge to six-month FIFA match ban
Qatar's Akram Afif headlines shortlist for men's Asian Player of the Year award
Celtic got 'spooked', says Rodgers after Dortmund beating
'Rusty' Phil Foden happy to jump start Man City season in Bratislava rout
Raphinha proud of response as Barca bounce back from tough losses
Inter's Inzaghi praises Taremi and Arnautovic after win over Red Star Belgrade
Schar penalty earns Newcastle slender EFL Cup win over fourth-tier Wimbledon
Al Hilal down Al-Shorta as Al-Ain lose in Asian Champions League
Football Tracker: Haaland nets in City win over Slovan, Barcelona thrash Young Boys
Updated
Celtic handed Champions League hammering by Dortmund
Most Read
Manchester United captain Burno Fernandes has red card rescinded
Football Tracker: Haaland nets in City win over Slovan, Barcelona thrash Young Boys
Tennis Tracker: Gauff through in Beijing after Osaka retires, Fils secures title in Tokyo
Second-ranked Zverev battles illness ahead of Shanghai Masters after missing Beijing

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings